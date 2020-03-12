Disney Pixar's Soul: Everything You Need To Know, Including Cast, Plot And Release Date

Disney's Soul is set for release in June 2020. Picture: Disney

Pixar are set to release their 23rd feature film, Soul, so here's everything you need to know about the fantasy comedy.

Disney and Pixar are masters of making us sob at computer-animated movies; take the likes of Toy Story, Up, Onward, Finding Nemo - the list goes on.

This year sees Pixar release its 23rd feature film, Soul, a fantasy comedy about what makes you you.

Here's everything you need to know about their latest movie...

What is Disney Pixar's Soul about?

Much like 2015's Inside Out, Soul sees to explore where one's passion, dreams and interests come from, as Joe Gardner - a middle-school music teacher - faces an untimely accident separating his soul from his body.

Joe's soul is then transported to "The You Seminar"; never-before-seen cosmic realms where souls gain characteristics before they are transferred to newborn children.

Disney's Soul focusses on a jazz teacher, Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx). Picture: Disney

Who is in Disney Pixar's Soul?

Pixar have cast several A-listers in their previous work; such as Tom Hanks in Toy Story or Tom Holland in their recent hit, Onward.

Soul is no different, as it sees Academy Award winner, Jamie Foxx, take on the protagonist, Joe Gardner, the jazz-enthusiast whose soul is separated from his body.

Tina Fey joins Jamie as 22, another soul trapped in the mystical "The You Seminar", who has a pretty dim view of life.

Soul stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. Picture: Getty

Other cast members include Jimmy Fallon's in-house band's drummer and joint-frontman, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Pixar regular, John Ratzenberger in an undisclosed cameo role.

When is Disney Pixar's Soul released?

Soul is set for a worldwide cinema release on 19 June 2020. It is only set to be delayed in seven locations; France, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, Italy and Germany.

Where can I watch a trailer for Disney Pixar's Soul?

Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer on 7 November, 2019, and it showed the main character, Joe Gardner, going through his accident and his soul meeting Tina Fey's fellow soul, 22.

Disney teased a second trailer to be released on 12 March 2020.

