Dinsey+: List Of Shows & Films That Are Missing From The App

Disney plus has some series and movies missing from the app. Picture: Disney

Disney+ has been keeping everyone entertained during quarantine with a range of things to watch, but what isn’t on the list?

Disney+ has blessed us with all of our childhood favourites at the push of a button to keep us busy during self-isolation.

With shows like Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven and the High School Musical films on the streaming service, fans were buzzing about the launch.

However, since downloading Disney+, a lot of people have noticed some of their all-time favourites missing from the list.

So, which shows and movies aren’t available? Let’s take a look…

Which films and series aren’t available on Disney+?

Here’s a list of what you currently can’t watch on the channel:

Movies:

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Aladdin

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mary Poppins Returns

A Wrinkle In Time

Christopher Robin

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Tarzan

Mars Needs Moms

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Planes

Planes Fire & Rescue

Frankenweenie

Up

The Incredibles 2

Coco

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Oz the Great and Powerful

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Homeward Bound

George of the Jungle

Cool Runnings

Enchanted

16 Wishes

Live-Action remakes:

Beauty and the Beast

Cinderella

Maleficent

The Jungle Book

Shows:

Sonny With a Chance

The Proud Family

A.N.T. Farm

Cory in the House

Even Stevens

