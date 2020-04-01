Dinsey+: List Of Shows & Films That Are Missing From The App

1 April 2020, 17:43

Disney plus has some series and movies missing from the app
Disney plus has some series and movies missing from the app. Picture: Disney

Disney+ has been keeping everyone entertained during quarantine with a range of things to watch, but what isn’t on the list?

Disney+ has blessed us with all of our childhood favourites at the push of a button to keep us busy during self-isolation.

With shows like Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven and the High School Musical films on the streaming service, fans were buzzing about the launch.

Disney+: Everything We Know Including UK Release Date, Price And Full List Of Films And Shows

However, since downloading Disney+, a lot of people have noticed some of their all-time favourites missing from the list.

So, which shows and movies aren’t available? Let’s take a look…

Which films and series aren’t available on Disney+?

Here’s a list of what you currently can’t watch on the channel:

Movies:

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Aladdin

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mary Poppins Returns

A Wrinkle In Time

Christopher Robin

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Tarzan

Mars Needs Moms

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Planes

Planes Fire & Rescue

Frankenweenie

Up

The Incredibles 2

Coco

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Oz the Great and Powerful

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Homeward Bound

George of the Jungle

Cool Runnings

Enchanted

16 Wishes

Live-Action remakes:

Beauty and the Beast

Cinderella

Maleficent

The Jungle Book

Shows:

Sonny With a Chance

The Proud Family

A.N.T. Farm

Cory in the House

Even Stevens

> Grab Our App For The Latest Disney News

Hot On Capital

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

The video has gone viral.

Video Of Neighbours ‘Socially Distant Dancing’ In The Street Goes Viral

Coronavirus

Joe Exotic has a list of country bops featured in his documentary

Netflix’s Tiger King: All Of Joe Exotic’s Released Songs & Who Sings Them
Cardi B is a big fan of Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

Cardi B And The Tiger King: Inside Their Weird Fan Relationship
Joe Wicks has gained a huge following since the UK's been in lockdown

Joe Wicks Gains A 1.2 Million Subscribers In A Week- How Much Money Is The Body Coach Worth?

Coronavirus