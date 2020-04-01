Dinsey+: List Of Shows & Films That Are Missing From The App
1 April 2020, 17:43
Disney+ has been keeping everyone entertained during quarantine with a range of things to watch, but what isn’t on the list?
Disney+ has blessed us with all of our childhood favourites at the push of a button to keep us busy during self-isolation.
With shows like Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven and the High School Musical films on the streaming service, fans were buzzing about the launch.
However, since downloading Disney+, a lot of people have noticed some of their all-time favourites missing from the list.
So, which shows and movies aren’t available? Let’s take a look…
Which films and series aren’t available on Disney+?
Here’s a list of what you currently can’t watch on the channel:
Movies:
The Lion King
Toy Story 4
Aladdin
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Mary Poppins Returns
A Wrinkle In Time
Christopher Robin
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Tarzan
Mars Needs Moms
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Planes
Planes Fire & Rescue
Frankenweenie
Up
The Incredibles 2
Coco
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Oz the Great and Powerful
The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Homeward Bound
George of the Jungle
Cool Runnings
Enchanted
16 Wishes
Live-Action remakes:
Beauty and the Beast
Cinderella
Maleficent
The Jungle Book
Shows:
Sonny With a Chance
The Proud Family
A.N.T. Farm
Cory in the House
Even Stevens
