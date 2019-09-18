Devil Wears Prada Musical: When The Show Will Hit Theatres And Who Is In The Cast

The Devil Wears Prada is being made into a musical. Picture: Shutterstock

The Devil Wears Prada is being turned into a musical.

Every girl’s favourite Sunday flick The Devil Wears Prada is hitting theatres next summer.

With the music created by Elton John, the show is set to be one of the biggest musicals of the year and to say people are excited would be a huge understatement.

Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Fans Don’t Know What To Think

While there’s currently little information about who else will be involved in the musical, tickets will no doubt be snapped up fast.

Here’s everything we know so far about the musical…

The Devil Wears Prada musical will hit theatres in summer 2020. Picture: Shutterstock

When will the Devil Wears Prada be in theatres?

The musical inspired by the legendary movie starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep will run from 14 July until 16 August 2020 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre before it comes to Broadway and – hopefully – the West End.

Who’s in the cast?

Who will take the leading roles of Andy, Emily, Miranda Priestly and Nigel is yet to be confirmed, but a million girls would kill for that job.

During the industry presentation of the new musical there were some notable actors reading the roles.

Playbill said in July Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner was reading the role of Miranda Priestly when the musical was in its development stages.

She has previously sang Elton John’s music on stage, after appearing in the stage production of Billy Elliot.

Emily was joined in the reading by actress Krystina Alabado as Andy Sachs and Heléne Yorke as Emily.

Meanwhile, Sex and The City star Mario Cantone read the role of Andy’s trusted colleague Nigel.

What will Devil Wears Prada: The Musical be about?

The official synopsis for the project is: "Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung."