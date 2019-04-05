WATCH: Denzel Washington Weighs In On Who Shouldn't Play James Bond...

Denzel Washington have given his opinion on exactly who should play 007... And let's just say he was less-than-impressed with the predicted line-up.

Denzel Washington is KING of film. He's appeared in the likes of Training Day, Flight and American Gangster, so he knows his thing about casting.

Especially when it comes to casting the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig hangs up the role.

Denzel Washington on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

The Oscar-winning actor came by to chat to Roman Kemp about his latest movie, The Equalizer 2, where Denzel plays Robert McCall, a badass fighter who tackles anyone who hurts his loved ones.

But talk soon went from one Hollywood action hero to another - 007. Denzel quickly dismissed Daniel Craig (and, unfortunately for him, Craig David), as well as Henry Cavill, but who does Denzel want to see as Bond, James Bond?

Of course it's Tom Hardy, isn't it? And if Hollywood's anything to go by, this will undoubtedly mean he'll end up wearing a mask in this movie too.

