Celebrity Bake Off Line-Up Includes Jesy Nelson & Friends Icon David Schwimmer

Channel 4 have announced the stars on the line-up of their celebrity edition. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jesy Nelson, Friends’ David Schwimmer and Tom Daley are among the celebrities on The Great British Bake Off line-up.

A bunch of celebrities are coming together to put their baking abilities to the test to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer in the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off.

Ex Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, Friends icon David Schwimmer, Olympian diver Tom Daley, TOWIE legend Gemma Collins and Dragons Den panellist Deborah Meaden are just some of the huge names on the line-up.

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas is also taking part, as well as comedian Ellie Taylor, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, poet Tim Key, and actress Lucy Beamont.

Jesy Nelson is taking part in the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Getty

David Schwimmer is taking part in The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer. Picture: Getty

Olympian Tom Daley is taking part in Bake Off's celebrity show. Picture: Getty

Bake Off 2023. Picture: Channel 4

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges while Matt Lucas presents alongside Noel Fielding.

Here’s every celeb who’s on the line-up for Celebrity Bake Off:

David Schwimmer

Tom Daley

Judi Love

Gemma Collins

Jesy Nelson

AJ Odudu

Adele Roberts

Coleen Nolan

Deborah Meaden

Ellie Taylor

Paddy McGuinness

David Morrissey

Joe Thomas

Jessica Hynes

Rose Matafeo

Jay Blades

Mike Wozniak

Lucy Beamont

Tim Key

Tom Davis

Judi Love will display her baking skills. Picture: Getty

Paddy McGuinness will compete in Bake Off's celebrity special. Picture: Getty

David Schwimmer was meant to take part in a previous series of the baking show, but had to pull out shortly before filming was due to start.

Matt Lucas announced last year he’s stepping down from the presenting role in future series, but Channel 4 are yet to announce his replacement.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air later this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital