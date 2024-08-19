Cate Blanchett And Gina Gershon On New Movie ‘Borderlands’

19 August 2024, 08:18 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 10:34

Cate Blanchett and Gina Gershon talk Taylor Swift VIP tents and new film 'Borderlands'!

By Kathryn Knight

Cate Blanchett and Gina Gershon told us how they really filmed scenes with the robot, Claptrap, in new movie Borderlands.

Capital’s Will Manning caught up with Cate Blanchett and Gina Gershon, stars of new movie Borderlands, and he made sure to ask all about how they really filmed scenes with robot Claptrap, voiced by Jack Black.

Will confessed Claptrap was his favourite character before getting the behind-the-scenes lowdown on how they filmed with the robot, and whether they had to rely on a man in a green-screen outfit covered in tennis balls.

“He didn’t even show up,” Cate said of Jack.

She added: “We looked at the actual robot which was slightly disconcerting when people felt they had to animate the robot so they’d be poking it with a stick.

“I don’t think it’s that dissimilar from what you see in the movie.”

She revealed: “Jack had pre-recorded it all. Which I think is going to be his default setting henceforth.”

