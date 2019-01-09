Bird Box 2: There Might Be A Sequel To The Netflix Hit Film & We’re So Here For It

There could be a Bird Box sequel in the future. Picture: Netflix

The psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock has been a massive hit for Netflix since its release in December.

If you’re as obsessed with Bird Box as we are, prepare to get excited… there could be a sequel on the way in the future!

Here’s What The ‘Monsters’ In Bird Box Were Actually Meant To Look Like

It’s been a huge hit for Netflix since its December 21st release, and fans of the psychological thriller are calling for there to be a continuation of the story after some questions were left unanswered.

Director Susanne Bier hasn’t ruled out the possibility of there being a Bird Box 2, telling People, “We only just finished it!

“It’s funny, I’m kind of reading people asking for a sequel and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, we really just finished!’ So let’s just enjoy it for now.”

Characters in the film must keep their blindfolds on whenever they are outside to avoid seeing the mysterious 'creatures' that drive them to suicide. Picture: Netflix

With over 45million Netflix accounts having watched it in the first week after release, it is one of the streaming service’s best performing original releases ever.

Susanne added, “It’s almost unbelievable, I have to remind myself that it’s real because it’s so insanely huge. It’s almost like a phenomenon. I don’t think any of us really anticipated it.”

Bird Box is based on the novel of the same name by Josh Malerman and follows Sandra Bullock’s character trying to avoid an invisible force that drives people to suicide if they look directly at it.

There is currently no book follow-up to the original but the first film left a lot of questions unanswered – namely whether there are any other survivors and what happens to two of the characters, Felix and Lucy, played by Machine Gun Kelly and Rosa Salazar, who leave halfway through the film and are never seen or mentioned again.

Given the massive success of the film, we’re not counting out a sequel – we need answers!

> Check Out Our App For The Latest Showbiz News!