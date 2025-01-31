The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released as Legacy Collection bundles

31 January 2025, 17:38

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released
The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released. Picture: EA/Maxis
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Sul sul! The Sims and The Sims 2 are baaaaack! Here's how much each Legacy Collection bundle costs and what's included.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Get ready to have your hot tub stolen by the Pleasantview burglar... In honour of The Sims' 25th birthday, EA and Maxis have announced that they are re-releasing The Sims and The Sims 2!

The two classic games will available to purchase in The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle, which will also include 24 DLCs, and 2 kits for The Sims 4. Alternatively, you can purchase The Sims: Legacy Collection or The Sims 2: Legacy Collection separately if you prefer one game over the other.

Sadly, however, these two re-releases will only be available to purchase and play on Windows 10 and 11 which means Mac users will sadly have to miss out on all the nostalgic fun.

Here's all the info we know so far about The Sims and The Sims 2, including where to buy them, how much the bundles cost, what's in the bundles and everything in between.

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released
The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released. Picture: EA/Maxis

Where to buy and play The Sims and The Sims 2:

The Sims and The Sims 2 will be available to purchase starting January 31st 2025. Players can purchase and download the games on PC in the following places:

  • EA app for Windows
  • Steam
  • Epic Games Store

The re-released versions of the games have been updated to run on modern computers and operating systems. The gameplay and graphics will remain the same.

Mac users will unfortunately not be able to play as the re-releases are for PC users only.

How much are The Sims and The Sims 2 bundles and what's included?

There are three bundles available to purchase – the most expensive one includes both base games and all the expansion packs plus two kits for The Sims 4.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle – which costs $39.99/£34.99 – includes:

  • The Sims
  • The Sims: Livin’ Large
  • The Sims: House Party
  • The Sims: Hot Date
  • The Sims: Vacation
  • The Sims: Unleashed
  • The Sims: Superstar
  • The Sims: Makin’ Magic
  • The Sims 2
  • The Sims 2: University
  • The Sims 2: Nightlife
  • The Sims 2: Open for Business
  • The Sims 2: Pets
  • The Sims 2: Bon Voyage
  • The Sims 2: Seasons
  • The Sims 2: FreeTime
  • The Sims 2: Apartment Life
  • The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack
  • The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff
  • The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff
  • The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff
  • The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit
  • The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit

The Sims: Legacy Collection is available to purchase separately for $19.99/£17.99. This bundle includes The Sims, 7 expansion packs and The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit.

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection is available to purchase separately for $29.99/£24.99. This bundle includes The Sims 2, 17 expansion packs and The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit.

If you're an EA Play Pro member, you'll have unlimited access to The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection starting January 31st.

The icon herself Bella Goth will be present and correct in the re-released version of The Sims 2
The icon herself Bella Goth will be present and correct in the re-released version of The Sims 2. Picture: EA/Maxis

And yes, in case you were wondering, mods work the same as they previously did on both re-released versions of the games. Happy Simming!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Chappell Roan Good Luck, Babe! Lyrics: The Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains true meaning behind her 'Please Please Please' lyrics

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé explains the meaning of her 'Cowboy Carter' album title

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Spider-Man fans wants Tom Holland to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland fans want Peter Parker to have a male love interest in Spider-Man 4

TV & Film

Liam Payne will feature as a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band

Netflix confirm Liam Payne's ‘Building the Band’ series is still going ahead

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits