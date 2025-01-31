The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released as Legacy Collection bundles

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released. Picture: EA/Maxis

By Katie Louise Smith

Sul sul! The Sims and The Sims 2 are baaaaack! Here's how much each Legacy Collection bundle costs and what's included.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Get ready to have your hot tub stolen by the Pleasantview burglar... In honour of The Sims' 25th birthday, EA and Maxis have announced that they are re-releasing The Sims and The Sims 2!

The two classic games will available to purchase in The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle, which will also include 24 DLCs, and 2 kits for The Sims 4. Alternatively, you can purchase The Sims: Legacy Collection or The Sims 2: Legacy Collection separately if you prefer one game over the other.

Sadly, however, these two re-releases will only be available to purchase and play on Windows 10 and 11 which means Mac users will sadly have to miss out on all the nostalgic fun.

Here's all the info we know so far about The Sims and The Sims 2, including where to buy them, how much the bundles cost, what's in the bundles and everything in between.

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released. Picture: EA/Maxis

Where to buy and play The Sims and The Sims 2:

The Sims and The Sims 2 will be available to purchase starting January 31st 2025. Players can purchase and download the games on PC in the following places:

EA app for Windows

Steam

Epic Games Store

The re-released versions of the games have been updated to run on modern computers and operating systems. The gameplay and graphics will remain the same.

Mac users will unfortunately not be able to play as the re-releases are for PC users only.

They're BACK! The Sims & The Sims 2 are available now across three bundles on PC via EA app for Windows, Steam and Epic Games Store 🎉 https://t.co/0NCGcPcWwt#TheSims25 pic.twitter.com/0h4msqrKZw — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2025

How much are The Sims and The Sims 2 bundles and what's included?

There are three bundles available to purchase – the most expensive one includes both base games and all the expansion packs plus two kits for The Sims 4.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle – which costs $39.99/£34.99 – includes:

The Sims

The Sims: Livin’ Large

The Sims: House Party

The Sims: Hot Date

The Sims: Vacation

The Sims: Unleashed

The Sims: Superstar

The Sims: Makin’ Magic

The Sims 2

The Sims 2: University

The Sims 2: Nightlife

The Sims 2: Open for Business

The Sims 2: Pets

The Sims 2: Bon Voyage

The Sims 2: Seasons

The Sims 2: FreeTime

The Sims 2: Apartment Life

The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack

The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff

The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff

The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff

The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff

The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff

The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff

The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff

The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit

The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit

The Sims: Legacy Collection is available to purchase separately for $19.99/£17.99. This bundle includes The Sims, 7 expansion packs and The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit.

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection is available to purchase separately for $29.99/£24.99. This bundle includes The Sims 2, 17 expansion packs and The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit.

If you're an EA Play Pro member, you'll have unlimited access to The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection starting January 31st.

The icon herself Bella Goth will be present and correct in the re-released version of The Sims 2. Picture: EA/Maxis

And yes, in case you were wondering, mods work the same as they previously did on both re-released versions of the games. Happy Simming!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.