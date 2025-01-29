'February For The Fans' 2025 – When to listen and how to play

29 January 2025, 09:10

February's for the Fans on Capital
February's for the Fans on Capital. Picture: Global

February is all about the fans – we've got tickets up for grabs to your favourite artists' concerts!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'February For The Fans' is back, meaning throughout the month of February we're making things all about you, the fans of the world's biggest pop stars.

Throughout the whole month, we'll be giving away tickets to some of the biggest concerts coming to the UK later this year, from Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo, to Raye, Coldplay and Teddy Swims.

All you need to do is make sure you're listening to Capital every day from 7AM to 4PM for the latest prize details and your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

