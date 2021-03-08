Louis Tomlinson Hitting High Notes In One Direction Songs Is The Only Medicine We Need

Louis Tomlinson hitting high notes is the most satisfying thing ever. Picture: Instagram @louist91/ PA

Louis Tomlinon's high notes have been compiled by a fan and it's reminding us what an incredible vocalist the 'Two Of Us' singer is.

Louis Tomlinson, as we all know, is an incredibly talented singer and this thread of him hitting the highest notes across his catalogue of One Direction hits is maybe the most satisfying thing ever.

A fan of the 'Defenceless' singer, @louvocalist, has compiled an incredible thread of the 29-year-old singer performing live (which is enough to get us sobbing as it is TBH), but hearing some of his best vocal moments is a whole treat.

Louis Tomlinson high notes on one direction; a thread — best louis vocals (@louvocalist) March 3, 2021

From 1D classics including 'Drag Me Down', 'More Than This' and 'Little Black Dress' to their iconic covers including Kings Of Leon's 'Use Somebody', Louis' talent is evident throughout the thread.

The 29-year-old, as you guys know, has continued on to forge an incredible solo career following One Direction's hiatus and some of his biggest and most-loved tracks include 'Two Of Us', 'Kill My Mind' and 'We Made It'.

Louis' fans are so supportive they even managed to get a track from his album 'Walls' to chart on The Official Big Top 40 at number 32 a year after it was released.

BOOM! You guys are relentless. Thank you for all your hard work! https://t.co/Nr6INBP1Vm — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 7, 2021

He was bowled over by their ability to unify and make such an amazing achievement for him, Louis took to Twitter to thank them all.

He wrote: "BOOM! You guys are relentless. Thank you for all your hard work!"

If you need us, we'll be scrolling back through this thread for the foreseeable future, reminiscing a time when concerts were still a thing...

