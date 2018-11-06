Oxford Street Christmas Lights: Who Is Switching Them On, What Time And More

Oxford Street Christmas Lights 2018. Picture: Oxford Street

The Oxford Street Christmas Lights switch-on is one of the most anticipated moments of the Christmas calendar and this year Capital XTRA are in charge.

Over the years, the Oxfrod Street Christmas Lights have been switched on by everyone from The Spice Girls to Cheryl and even Craig David, so who is doing the Oxford Street Christmas Lights switch-on for 2018?

Well Capital's sister brand Capital XTRA are taking the reins this year and they've got an absolute treat lined up for the thousands of people set to flock to London to check out the action.

Capital XTRA are taking over the Oxford Street Christmas Lights for 2018. Picture: Instagram

This year, Oxford Street is launching its ‘Christmas Is Calling’ Campaign with the biggest Christmas Shopping Party including one-night-only unforgettable experiences on Tuesday 6 November from 5pm.

Introducing a series of intimate in store gigs hosted by Capital XTRA, for your chance to see Ray BLK, Novelist, Kara Marni and Isaac Waddington with Capital XTRA presenters Yinka Bokinni and Robert Bruce as they take on your favourite high street hotspots.

There is no better time to get a head start on your Christmas Shopping or treat yourself with over 90 stores celebrating with exclusive offers, giveaways, beauty treatments, prosecco and unmissable merriment.