American Express presents BST Hyde Park Olivia Rodrigo - tickets, presale, date & more

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park 2025.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park has announced its latest 2025 headliner, which is three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo!

She'll be gracing the famous Great Oak Stage on Friday 27th June. Olivia will be joined by special guests 'The Last Dinner Party' and 'girl in red', with more names still to come. Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT on Friday 15 November.

This is Olivia's biggest UK show yet even after performing at The O2, London for four nights in 2024 and playing the Other Stage at Glastonbury.

Olivia Rodrigo joins already announced headliners for BST Hyde Park 2025 including; Jeff Lynne's ELO, Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman, and Noah Kahan. Expect more incredible announcements soon, for the 2025 edition of the UK's most anticipated summer event.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Press

How to get tickets to Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park 2025:

Presale: Amex Presale begins 9am GMT on Monday 11th November, ends 8am GMT Friday 15th November.

General on sale: General On Sale begins 9am GMT on Friday 15th November.

Purchase tickets here.

When is Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park?

The 'Guts' singer will be performing on the Great Oak Stage on Friday 27th June 2025.

BST Hyde Park brought a hugely diverse range of superstars to the Royal Park in 2024 across three weekends with artists like SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids.