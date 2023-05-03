Leeds Festival 2023: Line-Up, Dates & Ticket Information

3 May 2023, 09:56

Leeds Festival is returning again in 2023
Leeds Festival is back in 2023 with an all-new line-up - here’s the lowdown on when the festival is taking place and how to buy tickets.

One of the nation’s biggest music events, Leeds Festival, is back!

The weekend-long event will be taking place once again this summer and will be hosting an exciting star-studded line-up of artists.

Here’s all the information you need on the line-up, dates and how to buy tickets.

Leeds Festival is returning this summer
Leeds Festival 2023 line-up

The artists headlining Leeds fest this year are Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Imagine Dragons.

Other artists performing will include Mimi Webb, Becky Hill, Rina Sawayama, Central Cee, Slowthai, Tion Wayne, Eliza Rose, You Me At Six and many more.

You can check the full line-up below.

The full Leeds festival line-up
Venue and dates

Leeds Festival will once again be returning to Bramham Park on the following dates:

  • Friday, 25th August
  • Saturday, 26th August
  • Sunday, 27th August
Leeds Festival will be taking place in August
How to buy tickets

Tickets for Leeds festival are on sale now and you can purchase them here.

