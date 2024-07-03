Dua Lipa's Wembley Stadium Show - Date, Tickets, Presale And More

Dua Lipa has added an extra date to her Radical Optimism tour. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa has added an extra Radical Optimism tour date and it's at Wembley Stadium, here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following her electrifying headline performance at Glastonbury, 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa announced she will perform at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium next summer on 20th June 2025.

Excited to share the news, Dua said: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend,

"And I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The show is part of Dua's Radical Optimism tour which is in support of her chart topping album by the same name. Tickets for the Wembley show will go on sale to the public from 10am BST Friday 12th July.

Dua Lipa will be performing at Wembley in 2025. Picture: Live Nation

How to get tickets to Dua Lipa's 2025 Wembley Stadium show:

Tickets for Dua's Wembley show go on sale 10am BST 12th July here.

To celebrate the announcement of the Wembley show, Dua and O2 collaborated and brought back O2’s iconic “Walk Ad” campaign which promoted their exclusive presale for the Radical Optimism Tour at Wembley Stadium.

O2 customers can get early access to tickets via the Priority app from 10am BST Wednesday, July 10th, 48 hours before general release.

Dua Lipa onstage during at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa tour dates:

After a run of festivals in Europe this summer, Dua will be performing a sold out show at London's Royal Albert Hall in November before embarking on the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour starting in Singapore.

July 4th, 2024 – Gdynia – Open’er Festival

July 6th, 2024 – Werchter – Rock Werchter

July 10th, 2024 – Madrid – Mad Cool Festival

July 12th, 2024 – Lisbon – Nos Alive Festival

October 17th, 2024 – London – Royal Albert Hall

November 5th, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 6th, 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9th, 2024 – Jakarta – Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13th, 2024 – Manila – Philippine Arena

November 16th, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 17th, 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

November 20th, 2024 – Taipei – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23rd, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 24th, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

November 27th, 2024 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

December 4th, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

December 5th, 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

June 20th, 2025 – London – Wembley Stadium ***NEW***

From Friday 12th July get tickets here: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-dua-lipa-780986.