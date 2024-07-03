On Air Now
3 July 2024, 17:01 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 17:22
Dua Lipa has added an extra Radical Optimism tour date and it's at Wembley Stadium, here's everything you need to know.
Following her electrifying headline performance at Glastonbury, 3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa announced she will perform at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium next summer on 20th June 2025.
Excited to share the news, Dua said: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend,
"And I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”
The show is part of Dua's Radical Optimism tour which is in support of her chart topping album by the same name. Tickets for the Wembley show will go on sale to the public from 10am BST Friday 12th July.
Tickets for Dua's Wembley show go on sale 10am BST 12th July here.
To celebrate the announcement of the Wembley show, Dua and O2 collaborated and brought back O2’s iconic “Walk Ad” campaign which promoted their exclusive presale for the Radical Optimism Tour at Wembley Stadium.
O2 customers can get early access to tickets via the Priority app from 10am BST Wednesday, July 10th, 48 hours before general release.
After a run of festivals in Europe this summer, Dua will be performing a sold out show at London's Royal Albert Hall in November before embarking on the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour starting in Singapore.
From Friday 12th July get tickets here: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-dua-lipa-780986.