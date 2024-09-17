Coldplay 'Music Of The Spheres' Tour 2025 – UK Dates, Venues, Tickets & All The Info You Need

Coldplay announce Wembley and Hull dates for World Tour. Picture: Press

Coldplay have announced Wembley and Hull dates for their 'Music Of The Spheres' tour in summer 2025 - here are all the details on tickets, presale and dates.

Following the success of Coldplay’s 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' dates in Europe last year, they have announced that they're taking 'Music of the Spheres' back on tour with massive summer 2025 UK dates.

Coldplay revealed UK shows at Craven Park Stadium, Hull and Wembley Stadium, London in August 2025 which are the only UK cities on their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. 10% of the band's proceeds are going to Music Venue Trust and every show will be 100% be powered by solar, wind and kinetic energy.

This comes as fans await the release of their upcoming album 'Moon Music' which drops on October 4, 2024.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday 27th September.

Coldplay bring back Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Picture: Anna Lee

How to get tickets to Coldplay's 2025 tour:

The general sale for both Wembley and Hull will begin at 9am BST on Friday, September 27.

You can get your tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/coldplay-tickets/artist/806431 and https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/coldplay.

Coldplay will also make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows via Ticketmaster at 12pm on Friday, November 22. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

How to get exclusive first access to tickets:

Fans can get exclusive first access to tickets by ordering the band’s upcoming new album, 'Moon Music' from the official Coldplay UK or EU Stores - head to store.coldplay.com for more info and to purchase, before 11.59pm BST on Tuesday, September 24.

All those who have already pre-ordered the album from the Coldplay UK or EU Store will automatically be eligible for the presale, which begins on Thursday, September 26 at 9am BST.

Music Of The Spheres World Tour comes to Wembley and Hull in 2025. Picture: Press

Coldplay 'Music Of The Spheres' UK tour dates: