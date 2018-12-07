Priyanka Chopra Has Made Her Marriage To Nick Jonas Instagram Official

Priyanka Chopra has made her marriage Instagram official. Picture: Getty

Priyanka Chopra has added Jonas to her Instagram account after tying the knot to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has now added ‘Jonas’ to her Instagram, making her new name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Here’s how Priyanka’s profile looks now:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Her actual handle still remains @PriyankaChopra and there’s no word yet on whether Priyanka will be including her new husband’s name professionally.

The name change comes after Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot over a three-day celebration in India last weekend.

The couple have both shared images and videos of their big day, where they exchanged vows through both Hindu and Christian rituals in separate ceremonies.

Nick captioned the photos as: "Happiest day of my life."

However, there is no change on Twitter and Facebook (yet).

The couple have said they’re delaying their honeymoon for work obligations but we’re happy to see the pair are enjoying married life.

