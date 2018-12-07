Priyanka Chopra Has Made Her Marriage To Nick Jonas Instagram Official

7 December 2018, 11:45 | Updated: 7 December 2018, 11:47

Priyanka Chopra has made her marriage Instagram official
Priyanka Chopra has made her marriage Instagram official. Picture: Getty

Priyanka Chopra has added Jonas to her Instagram account after tying the knot to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has now added ‘Jonas’ to her Instagram, making her new name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India

Here’s how Priyanka’s profile looks now:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Her actual handle still remains @PriyankaChopra and there’s no word yet on whether Priyanka will be including her new husband’s name professionally.

The name change comes after Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot over a three-day celebration in India last weekend.

The couple have both shared images and videos of their big day, where they exchanged vows through both Hindu and Christian rituals in separate ceremonies.

Nick captioned the photos as: "Happiest day of my life."

View this post on Instagram

Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

However, there is no change on Twitter and Facebook (yet).

The couple have said they’re delaying their honeymoon for work obligations but we’re happy to see the pair are enjoying married life.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in a lavish Indian wedding ceremony.

Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Lavish Wedding After The Couple Marry In India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Host Lavish Thanksgiving Party Ahead Of Their Wedding Next Week

Nick Jonas Transformation

Nick Jonas: His Good Boy To ULTIMATE Hunk Transformation In 18 Pics