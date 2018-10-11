Ariana Grande Responds To Hate, After Being Trolled Over 'breathin' Music Video Starring Pet Pig

Ariana Grande has had to confirm the release of her music video for 'breathin', after fans left disappointed that it consists entirely of her pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

Fans have waited a long time for the music video for Ariana Grande's 'breathin', and the singer has - seemingly - delivered with a three minute long video... Starring her pet pig.

In the footage, we see Piggy Smallz scurrying about for several minutes, in one continuous shot, filmed - presumably - by Ariana.

One Instagram user, softieaurora slammed Ariana Grande's recent 'sweetener' era, saying "this era is a joke and lazy", to which the 'breathin' singer said "this era is beautiful to me but idk. [sic]"

Ariana went on to say that her recent times have been hellish and she's doing her best to "keep going".

The 25-year-old then went on to confirm that this wasn't the official music video for 'breathin', in her response, when she said "thought this would make u laugh while u wait for the real one bc i took a break to take care of myself for a lil while".

Ariana Grande confirms this is indeed the official music video for “breathin.” pic.twitter.com/dM86gjCTDR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2018

We weren't even mad, Ari. Piggy Smallz is cute as hell.