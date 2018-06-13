Rita Ora – ‘Girls’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rita Ora bossed a stage full of female friends when she performed her latest smash hit single ‘Girls’ at the #CapitalSTB!

It’s a brilliantly catchy hit that’s had everyone talking ever since it first dropped and Rita Ora certainly made her live performance of it a moment to remember.

Bringing about 50 sensational dancers along for the ride, Rita put on one heck of a show and had the entire crowd singing along with her amazing vocals.

With 80,000 screaming fans belting out “Girls, girls, girls…” at the top of their lungs, it must’ve been a special moment for Rita – it was seriously epic for us!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rita Ora’s amazing performance by watching the video above.

Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Your Song

I Will Never Let You Down

Girls

Lonely Together

Black Widow

For You

Anywhere

Rita Ora ‘Girls’ Lyrics

[Verse 1: Rita Ora]

Her name is Lara, we learned a lot, ah

How to do it, like we do it like we wanna

We just know

We just know

I ain't one-sided, I'm open-minded

I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it

You should know, eh

You should know, ay



[Pre-Chorus: Charli XCX]

All summer, we've been in the 'bu

'68 Chevy with nothin' to do

Just rollin' J's, kush lovin'

And last night, yeah, we got with the dude

I saw him, he was lookin' at you

So I said, "Hey," kush lovin'



[Chorus: Rita Ora & Charli XCX]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



[Verse 2: Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX]

You know I tamed it, and then I named it

I put the lion in the cage and then I laid with

Her all night (all night), her all night, yeah

I'm the hunter and she the prey, yeah

I'm the thriller and the killer and the saviour

Up all night, we up all night, yeah (do it one more time)



[Pre-Chorus: Rita Ora with Bebe Rexha]

All summer, we've been in the 'bu

'68 Chevy with nothin' to do

Just rollin' J's, kush lovin'



[Chorus: Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora & Charli XCX]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

(yeah yeah, yeah yeah)

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

(you know that I do)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



[Bridge: Charli XCX, Rita Ora, Both & (Cardi B)]

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Oh, we can go up

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (Rita)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (look, Cardi)



[Verse 3: Cardi B]

Now I could be your lipstick, just for one night (one night)

Girls just wanna have fun and have their funds right (yeah)

I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name (say my name)

It tastes good just rollin' off your tongue, right? (Hurrr)

I put this MAC on your lips, so pucker up (mwah)

We ain't never heard of you 'cause you ain't done enough (no)

And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi!)

I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi!)

Seven-figure, never need a nigga (nope)

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight, I don't want a dog, I want a kitten (eeeooowww)

I might French a girl from Great Britain



[Chorus: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



[Outro: Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX & Cardi B]

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She likes, she likes (aha)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

Hehehehe-aha (hahahahaaa)