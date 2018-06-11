Rita Ora Brought All The Dance Moves To A Very Daring #CapitalSTB Live Set

From songs 'Anywhere' to 'Girls', Rita Ora showed that she's got hits for days with a genuine Capital Summertime Ball set to remember!

Rita Ora is an absolute all rounder - she can dance, she can sing and she does them both amazingly well, as she proved with a stunning live #CapitalSTB set.

With 80,000 in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the Summertime Ball, Rita made her performance an occasion to remember as she entered the stage wearing power-sunglasses and a stunning bright coloured skirt.

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream



Powering into huge song anthems like 'I Will Never Let You Down' and 'Anywhere', Rita owned the stage from the off with her dynamic presence and after a quick skirt change, she continued to dazzle with some seriously stunning moves.

Rita even dropped powerhouse track 'Black Widow' for her screaming fans and it sounded oh so good...

Of course we all wanted to hear Rita's latest HUGE tune 'Girls' and she didn't let us down. Could this routine be any more perfect? (Hint: nope).

Ahead of the show, Rita revealed just how excited (and sunburnt) she was ahead of the #CapitalSTB...

Me and my little burnt nose gota go lol...till next time. Back to work. See you on Saturday Wembley @CapitalOfficial Summer time ball pic.twitter.com/8uxiGGdYmK — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 7, 2018

When she got here, Rita stopped off to take some pics on our red carpet and her vibrant outfit and new red hair certainly caught everyone's attention...



Pic: PA

Rita took some time out of her #CapitalSTB warm up to catch up with our very own Roman Kemp and in a random turn of events, she ended up giving him some Love Island ink...

Showing plenty of love for Rita's live set on social media, her fans took to Twitter to remind the world just how good her live set was at the #CapitalSTB...

Rita Ora sang Black Widow, and 11 year old me was shakinggg #CapitalSTB — (@glittvvr) June 10, 2018

I love Rita Ora so much. #CapitalSTB — Millie (@MillieSansoye) June 9, 2018

Forgot just how much I love Rita Ora. She's awesome. #CapitalSTB — Millie (@MillieSansoye) June 9, 2018

Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist