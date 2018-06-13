Rita Ora – ‘Your Song’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rita Ora provided a real lesson in how to open a #CapitalSTB live set when she performed ‘Your Song’!

The chart-topper wowed from the moment she graced the stage, dressed in an outfit that can only be describes as stunning – well she is a fashion queen too after all!

‘Your Song’ is without doubt a fan favourite and the 80,000 strong crowd at Wembley Stadium sang, danced and smiled their way through Rita’s brilliant live set, much to her clear delight.

It’s not the first time Rita Ora’s performed at the #CapitalSTB and you could tell, as her confident and powerful stage presence proved she was simply born to be a star.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rita Ora’s amazing performance by watching the video above.

Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Your Song

I Will Never Let You Down

Girls

Lonely Together

Black Widow

For You

Anywhere

Rita Ora ‘Your Song’ Lyrics

I woke up with a fear this morning

But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue

Alarm without no warning

You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs

Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab

And then you say, "Love, baby, let's go back to my flat"

And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that

I got a reason, so man, put that record on again

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know, your song's got me feeling like I'm

No fear but I think I'm falling

I'm not proud

But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run

No risk so I think I'm all in

When I kiss your lips, feel my heartbeat thump

And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house

And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch

And then you say, "Love, this is what it's all about"

So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know, your song's got me feeling like I'm

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

I don't want to sing mad songs anymore

I only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love)

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love)

Yeah, you know, your song's got me feeling like I'm