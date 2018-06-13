Rita Ora – ‘Black Widow’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Proving she’s an absolute boss on any live stage, Rita Ora completely slayed when she performed ‘Black Widow’ at the #CapitalSTB!

It’s a song that screams ‘Don’t mess with me’ and Rita Ora’s live performance of it at the Summertime Ball was just that!

From the moment she announced the track you just knew she was gonna nail a savage dance routine, smash the vocals and look incredible whilst doing it all – how does she do it?

‘Black Widow’ is one of those songs that makes you feel like you can take over the world and one thing’s for sure – Rita Ora sure did take over Wembley Stadium when she bossed this performance!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rita Ora’s amazing performance by watching the video above.

Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Your Song

I Will Never Let You Down

Girls

Lonely Together

Black Widow

For You

Anywhere

Rita Ora ‘Black Widow’ Lyrics

I'm gonna love you

Until you hate me

And I'm gonna show you

What's really crazy

You should've known better

Then to mess with me, heartache

I'm gonna lie to you, I'm gonna lie to you

Gonna lie to you, gonna lie to you

Like a black widow, baby

This twisted cat and mouse game always starts the same

First we're both down to play then somehow you go astray

We went from nothing to something liking to loving

It was us against the world now we just fucking

It's like I loved you so much and now I just hate you

Feeling stupid for all the time that I gave you

I wanted all or nothing for us ain't no place in between

By me believing what you say that you never mean

Like It'll last for ever but now forever ain't as long

If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be stuck singing this song

You was different from my last but now you got a mirror

But as it all plays out I see it couldn't be clearer

Now sing

You used to be thirsty for me

But now you wanna be set free

This is the web, the web that you weave

So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)

I'm gonna love you

Until you hate me

And I'm gonna show you

What's really crazy

You should've known better

Then to mess with me, heartache

I'm gonna lie to you, I'm gonna lie to you

Gonna lie to you, gonna lie to you

Like a black widow, baby

I'm gonna love you until it hurts

Just to get you I'm doing whatever works

You'd have never met nobody

That will do you how I do ya

That will bring you to your knees

Praise Jesus hallelujah

Imma make you beg for it, plead for it

Till you feel like you breath for it

Till you do any and everything for it

I want you to fiend for it

Wake up and dream for it

Till it's got you gasping for air

And you leave for it

Til then having kids, can check on your mind

And there's nothing but me on it

Now it's me time believe that

If it's yours when you want it

I wouldn't promise I need that

Till I'm everywhere that you be at

I can't fall back go quick

'Cause this here is fatal attraction so I take it all or I don't want shit

You used to be thirsty for me

But now you wanna be set free

This is the web, the web that you weave

So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)

I'm gonna love you

Until you hate me

And I'm gonna show you

What's really crazy

You should've known better

Then to mess with me, heartache

I'm gonna lie to you, I'm gonna lie to you

Gonna lie to you, gonna lie to you

Like a black widow, baby