Rita Ora – ‘Black Widow’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 10:40
Proving she’s an absolute boss on any live stage, Rita Ora completely slayed when she performed ‘Black Widow’ at the #CapitalSTB!
It’s a song that screams ‘Don’t mess with me’ and Rita Ora’s live performance of it at the Summertime Ball was just that!
From the moment she announced the track you just knew she was gonna nail a savage dance routine, smash the vocals and look incredible whilst doing it all – how does she do it?
‘Black Widow’ is one of those songs that makes you feel like you can take over the world and one thing’s for sure – Rita Ora sure did take over Wembley Stadium when she bossed this performance!
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rita Ora’s amazing performance by watching the video above.
Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- Your Song
- I Will Never Let You Down
- Girls
- Lonely Together
- Black Widow
- For You
- Anywhere
Rita Ora ‘Black Widow’ Lyrics
I'm gonna love you
Until you hate me
And I'm gonna show you
What's really crazy
You should've known better
Then to mess with me, heartache
I'm gonna lie to you, I'm gonna lie to you
Gonna lie to you, gonna lie to you
Like a black widow, baby
This twisted cat and mouse game always starts the same
First we're both down to play then somehow you go astray
We went from nothing to something liking to loving
It was us against the world now we just fucking
It's like I loved you so much and now I just hate you
Feeling stupid for all the time that I gave you
I wanted all or nothing for us ain't no place in between
By me believing what you say that you never mean
Like It'll last for ever but now forever ain't as long
If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be stuck singing this song
You was different from my last but now you got a mirror
But as it all plays out I see it couldn't be clearer
Now sing
You used to be thirsty for me
But now you wanna be set free
This is the web, the web that you weave
So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)
I'm gonna love you
Until you hate me
And I'm gonna show you
What's really crazy
You should've known better
Then to mess with me, heartache
I'm gonna lie to you, I'm gonna lie to you
Gonna lie to you, gonna lie to you
Like a black widow, baby
I'm gonna love you until it hurts
Just to get you I'm doing whatever works
You'd have never met nobody
That will do you how I do ya
That will bring you to your knees
Praise Jesus hallelujah
Imma make you beg for it, plead for it
Till you feel like you breath for it
Till you do any and everything for it
I want you to fiend for it
Wake up and dream for it
Till it's got you gasping for air
And you leave for it
Til then having kids, can check on your mind
And there's nothing but me on it
Now it's me time believe that
If it's yours when you want it
I wouldn't promise I need that
Till I'm everywhere that you be at
I can't fall back go quick
'Cause this here is fatal attraction so I take it all or I don't want shit
You used to be thirsty for me
But now you wanna be set free
This is the web, the web that you weave
So baby now rest in peace (It's all over with now)
I'm gonna love you
Until you hate me
And I'm gonna show you
What's really crazy
You should've known better
Then to mess with me, heartache
I'm gonna lie to you, I'm gonna lie to you
Gonna lie to you, gonna lie to you
Like a black widow, baby