Rita Ora – ‘Anywhere’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 10:40
Rita Ora could’ve been anywhere in the world, but she was here with us at the #CapitalSTB smashing her live version of ‘Anywhere’!
‘Anywhere’ quickly became one of Rita Ora’s most popular songs to date when she released it back at the end of 2017.
Having 80,000 fans singing along to all the words probably proves that it’s still a massively popular song and Rita Ora was in her element performing it for us all.
Wembley Stadium has seen some epic performances over the years, but Rita Ora’s #CapitalSTB set closer was one of the finest – we’re still thinking about those on stage moves now Rita!!
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rita Ora’s brilliant performance by watching the video above.
Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- Your Song
- I Will Never Let You Down
- Girls
- Lonely Together
- Black Widow
- For You
- Anywhere
Rita Ora ‘Anywhere’ Lyrics
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location, location
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live it, and we call it a vacation, vacation
You're painting me a dream that I
Wouldn't belong in, wouldn't belong in
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Oh, fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, and the end
'Cause I can take it, I can take it
You're painting me a dream that I
Wouldn't belong in, wouldn't belong in
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Oh, fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Take me anywhere
Oh, anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Take me anywhere
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from L.A
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Fun, little less fun
Little less, over, over, over, over, me
Anywhere away with you
Oh