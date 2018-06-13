Rita Ora – ‘Anywhere’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Rita Ora could’ve been anywhere in the world, but she was here with us at the #CapitalSTB smashing her live version of ‘Anywhere’!

‘Anywhere’ quickly became one of Rita Ora’s most popular songs to date when she released it back at the end of 2017.

Having 80,000 fans singing along to all the words probably proves that it’s still a massively popular song and Rita Ora was in her element performing it for us all.

Wembley Stadium has seen some epic performances over the years, but Rita Ora’s #CapitalSTB set closer was one of the finest – we’re still thinking about those on stage moves now Rita!!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Rita Ora’s brilliant performance by watching the video above.

Rita Ora – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Your Song

I Will Never Let You Down

Girls

Lonely Together

Black Widow

For You

Anywhere

Rita Ora ‘Anywhere’ Lyrics

Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location, location

Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun

Paradise we live it, and we call it a vacation, vacation

You're painting me a dream that I

Wouldn't belong in, wouldn't belong in

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh, fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Truth comes out when we're blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces, empty faces

Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now

The good, and the bad, and the end

'Cause I can take it, I can take it

You're painting me a dream that I

Wouldn't belong in, wouldn't belong in

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Oh, fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Take me anywhere

Oh, anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere

Over the hills and far away

A million miles from L.A

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere, take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Fun, little less fun

Little less, over, over, over, over, me

Anywhere away with you

Oh