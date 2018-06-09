Jax Jones feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don – ‘Instruction’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

When you get Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don on the same stage performing ‘Instruction’, you know it’s a big damn deal.

They’ve only performed the song together a handful of times, so we were pretty honoured to have all three of these amazing artists join us in the #CapitalSTB stage and totally nail it.

Jax Jones brought out fellow Baller Stefflon Don for a surprise appearance and in one of the biggest shocks of the entire Ball, Demi Lovato made a jaw dropping appearance alongside the two British stars to plenty of screams from 80,000 stunned fans.

Teaming up a voice like Demi’s with the vocal abilities and sass of Stefflon Don was a master stroke by Jax Jones and this will certainly go down as one of his greatest live shows of all time.

Miss out on being with us at the #CapitalSTB this year? Luckily for you, you can catch up with Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don’s memorable by watching the video above.

Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Housework

I Got You

Breathe

Barking feat Ramz

Instruction feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don

You Don’t Know Me feat Raye

Jax Jones feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don 'Instruction' Lyrics

[Intro: Demi Lovato & (Jax Jones)]

All my ladies

All my ladies

(What you gon' do?)



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Verse 1: Demi Lovato]

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah

On the guest list, no need to queue, oh yeah

Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah

So come here, let me mentor you, well



[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss

Buy anything, I don't care what it cost

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]

(Step one)

Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah

(Step two)

Tell mom you'll be out till late, oh yeah

(Step three)

Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah

(Step four)

Grab somebody, now face to face and say



[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss

Buy anything, you don't care what it costs

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross



[Chorus: Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Bridge: Stefflon Don & Demi Lovato]

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want, put it pon me

They dunno the realest star 'cause she don't play

They say I'm loco, di way me do me ting

Gyal haffi back up, back up pon it

Gyal haffi stack up, stack up pon it

(All my ladies) bad gyal, bad gyal

'Nuff a dey ting, 'nuff a dey ting, say enough a dey ting

Bad gyal, bad gyal, mashin' up di ting, mash up di ting pon him



[Pre-Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss

Buy anything, you don't care what it costs

Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino

If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross



[Chorus: Demi Lovato]

All my ladies

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Wind to the left, sway to the right

Drop it down low and take it back high

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction



[Outro: Demi Lovato]

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction

Follow my simple instruction