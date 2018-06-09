Jax Jones Taught The #CapitalSTB Crowd How To Party With This Set Full Of Bangers!

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 18:08
He turned Wembley Stadium into a carnival - and you guys couldn't get enough!
From special guests to the BIGGEST tunes, Jax Jones set had it all - and what a way to get the summer party in full swing than with this high-energy performance!
Leaving his giant teacup at home this year, Jax brought a set up of keyboards and his electric guitar and a pair of dancers - and all of the bass as he got 80,000 of you dancing at London's Wembley Stadium.
He brought out Ramz for a surprise performance of 'Barking', and performed a selection of his biggest hits.
He delighted the crowd with Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don for their joint track 'Instruction' - and of course he brought his best can-can dance moves and some carnival dancers too!
Jax Jones rocked '90s chic on the red carpet in this Burberry checked ensemble ahead of his turn on the stage:
Jax closed his set on a high with 'You Don't Know Me' with Raye:
You guys couldn't get enough of Jax's high-energy set, tweeting us:
jax jones is a whole damn snack n then he drops these pink fireworks we have decided to stan forever— princess shAn (@selsroyalty) June 9, 2018
Loving the surprises at #CapitalSTB @cleanbandit & @JaxJones Totally buzzing atmosphere at @wembleystadium @CapitalOfficial— Jon Salinger (@jonsalinger1973) June 9, 2018
oi as if jax jones just bought out ramz— jas blakey (@jas_blakey) June 9, 2018
Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
