Jax Jones Taught The #CapitalSTB Crowd How To Party With This Set Full Of Bangers!

He turned Wembley Stadium into a carnival - and you guys couldn't get enough!

From special guests to the BIGGEST tunes, Jax Jones set had it all - and what a way to get the summer party in full swing than with this high-energy performance!

Leaving his giant teacup at home this year, Jax brought a set up of keyboards and his electric guitar and a pair of dancers - and all of the bass as he got 80,000 of you dancing at London's Wembley Stadium.

He brought out Ramz for a surprise performance of 'Barking', and performed a selection of his biggest hits.

He delighted the crowd with Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don for their joint track 'Instruction' - and of course he brought his best can-can dance moves and some carnival dancers too!

Jax Jones rocked '90s chic on the red carpet in this Burberry checked ensemble ahead of his turn on the stage:

Jax closed his set on a high with 'You Don't Know Me' with Raye:

You guys couldn't get enough of Jax's high-energy set, tweeting us:

jax jones is a whole damn snack n then he drops these pink fireworks we have decided to stan forever — princess shAn (@selsroyalty) June 9, 2018

oi as if jax jones just bought out ramz — jas blakey (@jas_blakey) June 9, 2018

Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

'Housework'

'I Got You'

'Breathe'

'Barking' feat Ramz

'Instruction' feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don

'You Don’t Know Me' feat Raye

