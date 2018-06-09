Jax Jones Taught The #CapitalSTB Crowd How To Party With This Set Full Of Bangers!

9 June 2018, 18:08

He turned Wembley Stadium into a carnival - and you guys couldn't get enough!

From special guests to the BIGGEST tunes, Jax Jones set had it all - and what a way to get the summer party in full swing than with this high-energy performance! 

Leaving his giant teacup at home this year, Jax brought a set up of keyboards and his electric guitar and a pair of dancers - and all of the bass as he got 80,000 of you dancing at London's Wembley Stadium. 

He brought out Ramz for a surprise performance of 'Barking', and performed a selection of his biggest hits. 

He delighted the crowd with Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don for their joint track 'Instruction' - and of course he brought his best can-can dance moves and some carnival dancers too! 

 

Jax Jones rocked '90s chic on the red carpet in this Burberry checked ensemble ahead of his turn on the stage:

Jax closed his set on a high with 'You Don't Know Me' with Raye: 

You guys couldn't get enough of Jax's high-energy set, tweeting us:

Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • 'Housework'
  • 'I Got You'
  • 'Breathe'
  • 'Barking' feat Ramz
  • 'Instruction' feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don
  • 'You Don’t Know Me' feat Raye

