Jax Jones– ‘Breathe’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Giving the #CapitalSTB stage ALL the carnival feels, Jax Jones made sure his live set was certainly one to remember.

Having released a strong of chart hits over the last few years, Jax Jones is no stranger to people enjoying his music, but the faces of the #CapitalSTB crowd were something else.

As soon as the 30 year old star dropped his worldwide hit ‘Breathe’, the crowd stepped up a gear and the noise level certainly kicked up a notch too!

Jax Jones has made an appearance at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone once before, back in 2017 alongside Raye), but he totally blew his own personal best out of the water with this blisteringly fierce show – top marks lad!

Miss out on attending the #CapitalSTB this year? We’ve got your back! You can catch up with Jax Jones’ stunning performance by watching the video above.

Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Housework

I Got You

Breathe

Barking feat Ramz

Instruction feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don

You Don’t Know Me feat Raye

Jax Jones 'Breathe' Lyrics

[Intro: Ina Wroldsen & Jax Jones]

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum

What you, what you gon' do?



[Verse 1: Ina Wroldsen]

You're my discretional sin

I feel you on me when I touch my skin

You got me hooked and you're reeling me in

When I look in your eyes, I'm on the edge



[Pre-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

You're on my mind like a song that I can't escape

I don't know how many da-da-dums I can take

I need to know if you're feeling, feeling the same

Is it too late?



[Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

But now it's hard to breathe

I'm not in love, it's just a game we do

I tell myself I'm not that into you

But I don't wanna sleep, it's quarter after 3



[Post-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

You're in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

You're in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da



[Verse 2: Ina Wroldsen]

You're my obsession, my truth

I come alive whenever I'm with you

And now I dialed your number again

And you come over and over, and then



[Pre-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

You're on my mind like a song that I can't escape

I don't know how many da-da-dums I can take

I need to know if you're feeling, feeling the same

Is it too late?



[Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

But now it's hard to breathe

I'm not in love, it's just a game we do

I tell myself I'm not that into you

But I don't wanna sleep, it's quarter after 3

And now it's hard to breathe

I'm not in love, it's just a thing we make

We're skin on skin, I need this spell to break

But I don't wanna go and I know that you know



[Post-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

You're in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

You're in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da



[Bridge: Ina Wroldsen]

And now it's hard to breathe (thing we make)

Breathe (into you)

Breathe (thing we make)

Breathe

And now it's hard to breathe (thing we make)

Breathe (into you)

Breathe (thing we make)



[Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

I know it's hard to breathe

I'm not in love, it's just a game we do

I tell myself I'm not that into you

But I don't wanna sleep, it's quarter after 3

I know it's hard to breathe

I'm not in love, it's just a thing we make

Oh, we're skin on skin, I need to this spell to break

But I don't wanna go and I know that you know



[Post-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

You're in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da