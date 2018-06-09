Jax Jones feat Raye – ‘You Don't Know Me’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Jax Jones brought his incredible #CapitalSTB live set to a close with one of his most popular songs, ‘You Don’t Know Me’.

The DJ/Producer brought out his immensely talented collaborator Raye to perform the track and the pair made sure the 80,000 strong Wembley crowd sang along with every single word.

Having stayed in the top 10 of the Vodafone Big Top 40 for weeks and weeks after it was initially released back in December 2016, ‘You Don’t Know Me’ is still a certified banger and sets the party off right every single time.

Jax Jones isn’t a man who does things by half measures and you can tell by the amazingly bright and colourful stage set he blessed us with on the #CapitalSTB stage.

Miss out on attending the #CapitalSTB this year? Never fear – you can catch up with Jax Jones & Raye’s brilliant performance by watching the video above.

Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Housework

I Got You

Breathe

Barking feat Ramz

Instruction feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don

You Don’t Know Me feat Raye

Jax Jones & Raye 'You Don't Know Me' Lyrics

Ooh, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

You don't know me



Oh yeah, time is money so don't f**k with mine

See I'm out with my girls, I'm a have a good time

Step back with your chit-chat, killin' my vibe



See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing



Mmmmmmmm

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'



Ooh, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

You don't know me, f*** yeah

Ooh, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

You don't know me, f*** yeah



I mean, we could throw shapes together

But it doesn't mean you're in my circle, yeah

Cruise through life and I'm feelin' on track

If you can't keep up, then you better fall back

'Cause money look better when I see it all stacked up



See, I can't get too much of a good thing

S'why me a dressed up in the finest things

Well, please hold your tongue, oh, don't say a damn thing



Mmmmmmmm

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'



Ooh, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

You don't know me, f*** yeah

Ooh, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

You don't know me, f*** yeah



Do it just slow down

Won't get what you want, what you want, what you want, want

Tell you what you don't know

I get what I want, what I want, what I want, want



Mmmmmmmm

See your iPhone camera flashin'

Please step back, it's my style you're crampin'

"You here for long?" Oh no, I'm just passin'

"Do you wanna drink?" No, thanks for askin'



Ooh, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

I am not your homie, not your, hoo, na na ay

Don't act like you know me, like you know me, na na ay

You don't know me, f*** yeah



You don't know me, f*** yeah