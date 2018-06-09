Jax Jones – ‘I Got U’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Jax Jones teamed up with fellow producer Duke Dumont for this certified banger and ‘I Got U’ sounded so good in the #CapitalSTB sunshine!

Sampling the late great Whitney Houston, Jax Jones’ immense production skills turned her R&B song into a dance anthem and the crowd were loving it.

‘I Got U’ has that tropical house vibe nailed and it was a fitting way for Jax Jones to make his mark on the Wembley Stadium stage in front of 80,000 party people.

Throw in some brilliant dancers dressed in seriously eye-catching outfits and you’ve got a #CapitalSTB live set that’ll go down in history with the best of ‘em. Bravo Mr Jones… bravo!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jax Jones’ amazing performance by watching the video above.

Jax Jones – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Housework

I Got You

Breathe

Barking feat Ramz

Instruction feat Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don

You Don’t Know Me feat Raye

Jax Jones ‘I Got U’ Lyrics

Ask me what I did with my life

I spent it with you

If I lose my fame and fortune (Really don't matter)

As long as I got you, baby

As long as I got you, baby

(Clap your hands, drop so right)

As long as I got you

Ask me what I did with my life

I spent it with you

If I lose my fame and fortune Really don't matter

As long as I got you, baby

As long as I got you, baby

(Clap your hands, drop so right)

As long as I got you

As the years, they pass us by (years they, years they, years they)

We stay young through each other's eyes (each other's eyes)

And no matter its okay

As long as I got you, baby

As long as I got you, baby

(Clap your hands, drop so right)

As long as I got you

(Clap your hands, drop so right)

As long as I got you, baby

(Clap your hands, drop so right)

As long as I got you, baby

As long as I got you

As long as I got you

As long as I got you

As long as I got you

As long as I got you