Win A Must-Have Tech Bundle!

20 November 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 18:05

Win a Must-Have Tech Bundle
Win a Must-Have Tech Bundle. Picture: Pixabay / Amazon / PA / Getty

2020 has brought us some amazing tech, and you can get your hands on some of the best of it!

You could be the new owner of all this:

iPhone 12

Apple Watch Series 6

Playstation 5

Amazon Echo 4th Generation

For your chance to win, answer this question:

WHICH COMPANY PRODUCED ALL THE GADGETS IN THE IMAGE BELOW?

If you know, text GADGET followed by your answer to 82200

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Thursday 31st December 2020. If you text after that your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here

Which company produced all these gadgets?
Which company produced all these gadgets? Picture: Global

Hot On Capital

Jesy Nelson's Little Mix fans have flooded Sean Sagar's Instagram.

Jesy Nelson’s Little Mix Fans Flood Boyfriend Sean Sagar’s Instagram With Supportive Messages As She Takes ‘Extended Break’

News

'The Princess Switch' & 'A Christmas Prince' just got a crossover

'The Princess Switch' & 'A Christmas Prince' Crossover Is Making Everyone So Happy

TV & Film

Little Mix auditioned for X Factor as solo artists in 2011

WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

News

Sean Sagar is rumoured to be dating Jesy Nelson

Who Is Sean Sagar? 5 Things You Need To Know About Jesy Nelson’s New Boyfriend From His Age To TV Roles

News

Sam Palladio's age, net worth and Instagram revealed.

Sam Palladio: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Of ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ Actor Revealed

News

Perrie Edwards wants boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to propose.

Perrie Edwards Hints She’s Ready For Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain To Propose

News