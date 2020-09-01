Win £5,000

Win £5,000. Picture: iStock

You can win a HUGE £5,000

For your chance to win, tell us which pop music artist or group is represented by the emojis in the image below.

If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 83958

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 25th October 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here