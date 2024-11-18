Bring in the New Year in style with a 2-night Luxury London break

Win a New Years Eve break. Picture: Marriott International

By Capital FM

We’re going to put you and a partner up for 2 nights over New Year in an incredible 5* London Hotel, right on the river Thames, with breathtaking views of Big Ben, the London Eye, and the Houses of Parliament.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Your two-night stay will begin with a bespoke New Year’s Eve gala dinner featuring a selection of Gillray’s Steakhouse & Bar’s signature dishes, expertly paired wines, and a Champagne reception with canapés.

There’ll be live music until 2am along with a VIP fireworks experience with London’s most iconic landmarks as your backdrop.

Then, on New Year’s Day, be the first to stay in the hotel’s brand-new penthouse - the Big Ben Balcony Suite - with its outdoor balcony offering breathtaking views from the top floor. You can start your morning with breakfast in The Library and unwind with a sparkling afternoon tea served in your suite.

We're also throwing in:

2 fast track tickets for a London Eye Champagne

2 tickets to Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall

Private gin tasting at Gillray’s

£200 travel to get you to London and back

To enter, text NYE to 83958.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Global network and all participating radio stations & regions, which can be found here with full T&Cs.

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of over 26.6 million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

To date, we've raised over £35m for over 440 UK charities and supported over 200,000 lives in communities right across the UK.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

Thanks to our amazing donor: London Marriott County Hall

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.