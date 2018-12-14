Win Tickets To See Ellie Goulding At The SSE Arena, Wembley

We have your chance to see Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and Clean Bandit at the Streets of London gig, hosted at Wembley.

You can see Ellie Goulding at a special Streets of London gig, which is taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

She will be joined by the likes of Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Years & Years, Sigrid, Mabel and Jax Jones.

The event, which aims to tackle homelessness, is taking place on Thursday, 20 December 2018.

For your chance to win, answer the question Capital Breakfast asks, and text the word WIN to 83958. Check out the full terms and conditions here.