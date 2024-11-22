Sam Fender announces 2 shows at St James' Park: Dates, tickets & all the info

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to Sam Fender's show at St. James' Park in Newcastle.

In support of his upcoming album 'People Watching', Sam Fender is bringing his soulful tones to St. James' Park on Thursday 12th and Saturday 14th June, 2025 – it's time to make plans for summer!

The musician's tour kicks off in December and runs into 2025 as he performs in cities across Europe, but he'll be back home in time for summer and taking over St. James' Park in Newcastle for two very special shows you don't want to miss.

It’ll be the third and fourth time the North Shields musician has performed in his home city stadium, having sold-out two nights back in 2023. He will overtake The Rolling Stones who have performed at St James’ Park on three previous occasions.

Tickets are available from 10am on Friday 29th November. Get them here!