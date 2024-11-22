Sam Fender announces 2 shows at St James' Park: Dates, tickets & all the info

22 November 2024, 08:35

Sam Fender is performing two headline shows at Newcastle's St James' Park
Sam Fender is performing two headline shows at Newcastle's St James' Park. Picture: PH
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to Sam Fender's show at St. James' Park in Newcastle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In support of his upcoming album 'People Watching', Sam Fender is bringing his soulful tones to St. James' Park on Thursday 12th and Saturday 14th June, 2025 – it's time to make plans for summer!

The musician's tour kicks off in December and runs into 2025 as he performs in cities across Europe, but he'll be back home in time for summer and taking over St. James' Park in Newcastle for two very special shows you don't want to miss.

It’ll be the third and fourth time the North Shields musician has performed in his home city stadium, having sold-out two nights back in 2023. He will overtake The Rolling Stones who have performed at St James’ Park on three previous occasions.

Tickets are available from 10am on Friday 29th November. Get them here!

Hot On Capital

Nathan "hugely disappointed and heartbroken" by break up with Lacey

MAFS UK's Nathan breaks silence on Lacey split

TV & Film

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey joined Capital Breakfast

Cynthia Erivo recalls mum’s adorable reaction to watching Wicked

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features some of the highest paid stars ever

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2024 contestants getting paid?

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity 2024 already has a clear favourite to win

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast are already sending secret signals in camp

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals to family and loved ones revealed

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for candid anxiety chat

I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones praised by fans for 'vulnerable' anxiety chat

TV & Film

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

Euphoria season 3 cast: Who has left the show and who's returning?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Who is Reverend Richard Coles?

Who is Reverend Richard Coles? Age, The Communards, husband, partner & more

TV & Film

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

Cinemas ban Wicked fans from singing along during showings of the movie

TV & Film

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez wear a wig? The true story behind his hair loss explained

TV & Film

Children's cancer ward being built in Liam Payne's honour

Liam Payne's memory honoured with new children’s cancer ward built in his name

News

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

TV & Film

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

News

Get to know Maura Higgins

Who is Maura Higgins? Age, where she's from, dating life, Love Island season & more

News