Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer Discussing Buddy The Elf's Return Is Exactly What We Needed

24 November 2022, 10:41

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer brought the much-needed festive energy we needed to Capital.

Hollywood A-listers Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer swung by the Capital Breakfast studios to talk about their new Christmas movie, Spirited, which is a modern-spin on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Weeks before their visit big brands began to drop their highly-anticipated Christmas adverts and ASDA had the whole nation feeling nostalgic after their ad starred Will Ferrell himself in 2003 movie Elf.

Roman, Sian, Sonny and Chris soon quizzed the comedy hero on the new advert, which Will confessed he loves just as much as the rest of us.

Watch Will Ferrell talk about the return of Elf right here on Global Player

The supermarket giant merged some of the film’s most iconic scenes with their own staff and products, for what was quickly deemed the best Christmas advert of the year.

Will Ferrell stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer in Spirited
Will Ferrell stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer in Spirited. Picture: Apple TV+

I do love ASDA but I didn't know it was called ASDA, I thought it was called A-S-D-A.

- Octavia Spencer on Capital Breakfast

After getting over the fact Octavia calls the store ‘A-S-D-A’ Will called it ‘a great campaign’ to be part of.

“Octavia really loves ASDA for real,” he said.

“I do love ASDA but I didn’t know it was called ASDA, I thought it was called A-S-D-A,” she confessed.

Continuing the Christmas spirit, Sian then quizzed the duo on their knowledge of British Christmas traditions, soon realising the US and the UK have very different ideas of what a pig in blanket is.

And, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar, Will was tasked with roasting the England squad, sending fighting talk to Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the match against the US.

Octavia Spencer promised catchy Christmas songs in Spirited
Octavia Spencer promised catchy Christmas songs in Spirited. Picture: Apple TV+

We then got a teaser of one of Spirited’s new songs, with Octavia blowing her own co-star away by remembering the lyrics to 'Christmas Morning Feeling' word for word.

"I only remembered the first lyric!" a shocked Will said.

The music for Spirited is from the masterminds behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, so we already know how magic this movie will be.

You can watch the whole clip right here on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Which campmates have left I'm A Celebrity so far?

Who Has Left I’m A Celebrity So Far & All The Remaining Campmates

Boy George has reportedly been denied permission to fly home early after leaving I'm A Celeb

Boy George 'Refused Permission' To Fly Back To The UK After I’m A Celeb Exit

Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street townhouse is available to rent

Taylor Swift’s Former NYC Townhouse On Cornelia Street Is On The Market For $45K A Month

The lowdown on Emma Meyers who plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday

Who Plays Enid Sinclair In Netflix’s Wednesday? Meet Emma Meyers

Levi Davis' passport was found in Barcelona

Spanish Police Confirm Where Levi Davis’ Passport Was Found

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles

Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star