Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer Discussing Buddy The Elf's Return Is Exactly What We Needed

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Global

Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer brought the much-needed festive energy we needed to Capital.

Hollywood A-listers Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer swung by the Capital Breakfast studios to talk about their new Christmas movie, Spirited, which is a modern-spin on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Weeks before their visit big brands began to drop their highly-anticipated Christmas adverts and ASDA had the whole nation feeling nostalgic after their ad starred Will Ferrell himself in 2003 movie Elf.

Roman, Sian, Sonny and Chris soon quizzed the comedy hero on the new advert, which Will confessed he loves just as much as the rest of us.

The supermarket giant merged some of the film’s most iconic scenes with their own staff and products, for what was quickly deemed the best Christmas advert of the year.

Will Ferrell stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer in Spirited. Picture: Apple TV+

I do love ASDA but I didn't know it was called ASDA, I thought it was called A-S-D-A. - Octavia Spencer on Capital Breakfast

After getting over the fact Octavia calls the store ‘A-S-D-A’ Will called it ‘a great campaign’ to be part of.

“Octavia really loves ASDA for real,” he said.

“I do love ASDA but I didn’t know it was called ASDA, I thought it was called A-S-D-A,” she confessed.

Continuing the Christmas spirit, Sian then quizzed the duo on their knowledge of British Christmas traditions, soon realising the US and the UK have very different ideas of what a pig in blanket is.

And, just in time for the World Cup in Qatar, Will was tasked with roasting the England squad, sending fighting talk to Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the match against the US.

Octavia Spencer promised catchy Christmas songs in Spirited. Picture: Apple TV+

We then got a teaser of one of Spirited’s new songs, with Octavia blowing her own co-star away by remembering the lyrics to 'Christmas Morning Feeling' word for word.

"I only remembered the first lyric!" a shocked Will said.

The music for Spirited is from the masterminds behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, so we already know how magic this movie will be.

