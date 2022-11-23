All The Latest, Unmissable TV You Need To Be Streaming This November

If you're looking for non-stop entertainment this November, then look no further than NOW! From the latest unmissable shows to the biggest blockbusters, they have everything you need to keep you entertained this month.

November is all about those cosy evenings on the sofa and what better way to spend it than making your way through the biggest TV shows and action-packed blockbusters that need to be on your watchlist. And if they’re not on your watchlist, you’ll want to add them as you scroll down this page.

The White Lotus Season 2

Perhaps one of the most addictive TV shows with a star-studded cast including Aubrey Plaza and Theo James. You need to add the new season of the multi-award-winning show, The White Lotus to your watchlist (they really deserved all 10 of the Emmys they won this year.)

Once you watch it, you’ll see why everyone is talking about this one!

MistaJam is a huge fan of it, also:

I’m really excited because The White Lotus season 2 has just arrived on NOW. MissisJam put me up on season 1 - if you love your US comedy dramas as much as I do, you’ll love this one. It's set in a resort, and it’s visually stunning but don’t let the picturesque setting fool you; not everything in paradise is as it seems! Plus the iconic cast (including the legend Jennifer Coolidge) delivers performances that pack a punch. No wonder it won so many Emmy awards! - Capital's MistaJam

The White Lotus is available on NOW with new episodes available every Monday.

Morbius

If you love superhero films packed with action and adventure then you’ll love the latest addition to the Marvel franchise, Morbius.

Not to mention, the film is brimming with talent from Jared Leto to House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith - if you’re not convinced just yet, take a look at what MistaJam had to say…

One that’s been on my watch list for a while is now available - the heavily meme’d Morbius! It's based on the Marvel comics of the same name, and this one forms part of the SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe) so if you’re a fan of Venom or the Spider-Man franchise then this one is for you. It’s got Vampires, Matt Smith and plenty of Marvel Easter eggs but I can’t say much more because, you know, spoilers. If you love your Superhero films - need I say more? Pass the snacks! - Capital's MistaJam

Don’t miss Morbius streaming on NOW.

The Northman

A medieval fantasy mash-up of A-listers and a gripping storyline, can you really get much better than The Northman?

Looking to fill the House of the Dragon-shaped hole in your life? If you missed it at the cinemas earlier this year, now is your time to get stuck into the Viking thriller that was the centre of glowing reviews when it was first released.

MistaJam has been raving about it too…

I absolutely loved The Northman and can’t wait to watch it again on NOW! It was an action-packed, seat-gripping watch. It's set in late 19th century Iceland with stunning landscapes, so it’s not one for the fainthearted. Expect epic battles, betrayals, Viking ships, unruly oceans, Old Norse magic and lots of fire. There is top-notch acting as you’d expect from A-list talent like Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor, and there’s even a cameo by the icon that is Bjork. - Capital's MistaJam

The Northman will be available to stream on NOW from November 25.

Avenue 5 Season 2

If you already couldn’t get enough of the storyline for the first season of Avenue 5, you’ll be pleased to know season two is returning this month.

The dark comedy show is set 40 years in the future as a group of filthy rich tourists board a space cruise ship packed with luxury. But an onboard malfunction puts the crew and passengers on a turbulent path as they try to return to Earth safely. Starring Hugh Laurie.

Season one of Avenue 5 is already available to stream on NOW, so make sure you catch up before the second season drops on November 30.

Rob & Romesh VS The Three Lions

Iconic British comedians are back with a one-off special Rob & Romesh VS The Three Lions. This time, they’re throwing themselves into the emotional whirlwind that is English football. They‘ll meet the stars of the English football team before the World Cup and hang out with the managerial mastermind Gareth Southgate.

Brand new Rob & Romesh VS The Three Lions is available to stream on NOW.

