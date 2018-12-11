Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell: All The Reasons Fans Think They're Dating

11 December 2018, 16:18

Strictly finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have had the whole nation wondering if they're more than just good friends, and here're all the reasons fans are convinced they're together.

YouTuber turned Strictly finalist Joe Sugg has had an enormously successful time on the show and he and Dianne Buswell have hit it off so much that many people suspect they're much more than dance partners and friends, from failing to deny it in interviews to getting extremely close to kissing on last week's episode.

Tess Daly Appears To 'Confirm' Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell ‘Romance’ During Strictly Come Dancing

Their very near on-screen kiss

Joe and Dianne flew through to the show's final, but it was the final move of their dance which had everyones jaws dropping when Joe took Dianne's face in his hands and got oh so close to her, but not actually kissing.

The judges couldn't help but comment on the chemistry between the pair and Tess even called the dance romantic... and we can't say we disagree.

Joe's YouTube videos

As well as appearing in loads of Joe's vlogs since the two became dance partners, eagle eyed fans have spotted Dianne in the background of his videos hanging out at his flat when he's just chilling, indicating they're spending plenty of extra curricular time together.

Oh, and they just decorated his Christmas tree together, if that isn't the most couple-y activity ever.

Definitely didn't deny they were together

The dance partners took to the This Morning sofa where Philip Scofield and Rochelle Humes grilled them about their rumoured romance, which Joe Sugg definitely didn't say no

Philip asked if they've succumbed to a Strictly romance, and Joe swerved answering, saying:

"Do you know what, it’s so nice I’ve met such a good friend in Dianne"

"Is that a no?" Phillip out right quizzed the pair, to which Joe laughed: "There’s no time for that honestly, we’re so busy". Rochelle and Philip rightfully started squealing, because, as Philip put it:"Right that’s not a no!"

They're generally just meant to be

The pair are so sweet together, they even have a very well rehearsed secret handshake they were caught doing in the background of someone's video....

Perhaps we'll find out after the show finishes after this week's final, when they could be crowned Strictly champs (and gf/bf?)

