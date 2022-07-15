The Biggest Boxsets & Blockbusters You Need To Stream In July

July is bringing with it so much unmissable TV to get stuck into this summer with NOW.

July is a month for boxsets and big blockbusters with shows we can finally watch from start to finish, like Euphoria and Game of Thrones, to characters we've loved for years and can't wait to revisit, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There's always some seriously unmissable TV to get through on NOW and it's time to finally get stuck into that show that's always been on your watch list!

MistaJam is inspiring us on where to begin, by sharing his top TV picks landing on NOW.

Euphoria

Being someone who spends time on social media, it was impossible to ignore the hype around Euphoria.

Zendaya really shows her range as an actress in this gripping drama about a group of teenagers trying to find their place in the world. She won an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the show in 2020 and Euphoria has only scooped more gongs since then!

To boot, my old friend Labrinth provides an epic soundtrack.

You can stream every episode of Euphoria on NOW.

Succession

As someone who has worked in a few media empires over the years, I knew I'd get stuck into drama Succession!

Thanks to NOW, I could watch all seasons of the show at a time that works for me with every season at my fingertips.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, I was excited to see whether it was as good as everyone kept telling me it was! And, can confirm... I'm hooked!

The gripping series focuses on the Roy family, the chaotic owners of an entertainment company all fighting to take control after their dad, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), reveals he's considering stepping down.

You can stream every episode of Succession on NOW.

The Flight Attendant

Once I started watching The Flight Attendant, I couldn't wait to get home every night to watch the rest!

I've not only finished season one of this dark comedy drama already, but I'm about to watch the second. Kaley Cuoco proves that she’s more than just Penny from Big Bang Theory in this show which had me belly laughing one minute and on the edge of my seat the next.

Cassie wakes up in a hotel with no memory of what happened the night before, faced with an unexpected surprise – an iconic scene which sets the tone for the whole show.

Stream every episode of The Flight Attendant on NOW.

If you're all caught up on MistaJam's award-winning boxsets, then here's our top picks to watch on NOW this July.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

If there's one film that was made for the fans – it was this one. Spider-Man: No Way Home is every Marvel lover's dream come true, with unexpected cameos, long lost characters, incredible CGI and non-stop action.

We know Tom Holland and Zendaya are the stars of these blockbusters, but the cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home is the franchise's most-epic, including Benedict Cumberbatch starring as Dr. Strange.

Peter Parker decides he wants people to forget about Spider-Man's identity, but the spell Dr Strange casts doesn't go to plan and the multiverse is broken open, leading to absolute chaos, naturally. It's also full of surprises for fans who have kept up to date with these movies since the first one was released.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to stream on NOW from 15 July.

The Lazarus Project

One of the most action-packed TV shows of the year, The Lazarus Project is as mysterious and exciting as its title suggests.

George (Paapa Essiedu) discovers a group called The Lazarus Project; a secret group of agents who prevent global catastrophe by resetting time.

When disaster strikes, George is forced to make a moral decision...how far is he willing to go to save his loved ones?

If time loops, spy dramas and conspiracy theories are your thing – this is definitely one for you.

Watch every episode of The Lazarus Project on NOW.

Game of Thrones

It's time to return to Westeros with every episode of the incredible Game of Thrones available on NOW, as we countdown to the release of upcoming series House of the Dragon in August.

House of the Dragon is the prequel series to Game of Thrones, which won 59 Emmys and boasts an all-star cast including our faves, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner

All seasons are available to watch on NOW, plus behind the scenes and one-off specials.

