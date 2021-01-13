The Best True Crime Series To Binge On Netflix After 'Night Stalker'

True crime series to binge on Netflix in 2021. Picture: Netflix

As 'Night Stalker' drops on Netflix here's a round up of the best true crime documentaries and series to keep your morbid curiosity at bay during lockdown.

Netflix has just dropped its latest true crime series Night Stalker about serial killer Richard Ramirez as the genre continues to grow as one of the most popular on TV at the moment.

Anyone who's into the genre knows there's a ton of captivating other shows and documentaries out there, so we've rounded up some of the most thrilling and mysterious of them to give you a much needed dose of investigative reporting and banish this lockdown boredom.

Obviously there are tons of infamous shows from Making A Murderer to The Jinx many people have seen, so we've looked at some of the more recent ones you may not have yet discovered.

Here we go...

Night Stalker

Night Stalker looks back at serial killer Richard Ramirez who murdered multiple people in LA in the 1980s in a four part limited series.

It is the first true crime release of 2021 and will no doubt be watched by people everywhere due to the high profile nature of the case.

The Ripper

One of the most recent additions to Netflix is the in depth exploration of Peter Sutcliffe AKA The Yorkshire Ripper who terrorised the streets of Northern England in the 1970s.

Speaking to everyone from survivors to police and journalists and family of victims, it shows the extraordinary investigation from every angle and the lasting effects of his brutality up until the present day.

Unsolved Mysteries

If you have a shorter attention span and don't fancy an hours long documentary or multi episode docu-series, Unsolved Mysteries if probably more your cup of tea.

The series focuses on mysteries from around the world, be it Norway, France, or New York and anything from missing people to murder.

Each episode looks into a new unsolved mystery and appeals for information at the end, making it even more of a chilling watch, and are all under an hour long.

The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez

A high profile NFL player is accused of a seemingly inexplicable murder and all eyes are on the investigation and 'spectacle' court case.

The three part series builds suspense, fame and fortune into a seriously interesting watch and shed light on a case many people in the UK weren't aware of.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

This shocking 2020 documentary explores the tragic killing of Shannon Watts and her two children using, uniquely, police body camera footage and home security footage.

The raw and firsthand footage shows the viewer every second of the investigation from the moment the police were called to catching the killer.

