The Movies & TV Shows You Need To Be Watching This April

Dune – streaming on NOW. Picture: NOW

Some of the biggest movies and most gripping TV shows are available to stream this month, including the long-awaited ‘Dune’ and John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’. So, let’s make sure you’re among the first to watch them...

April is promising to be a busy month for new content on NOW, bringing with it a heap of new TV shows and movies.

From one of the biggest movies of last year, Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, to the unmissable new show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers, there is plenty of content available to watch this month.

To kick things off, Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp is sharing his top picks streaming on NOW.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker . Picture: NOW

I absolutely loved The Suicide Squad featuring John Cena as the Peacemaker, and now there’s a brand-new series following Christopher Smith AKA Peacemaker – a vigilante on the quest for peace who, ironically, will kill as many people as it takes to achieve it.

It’s funny – really funny! John Cena has some great one-liners! Plus it’s action packed, there’s some pretty cool stunts in the series – and the soundtrack is great.

Peacemaker is available to stream on NOW.

The Rising

The Rising . Picture: NOW

I cannot wait to watch this! It looks like the definition of a binge-watch – and clever with a real twist from the off – as the main character is actually dead. It's not a spoiler, promise... it shows you in the trailer!

It’s a murder mystery thriller featuring Clara Rugaard, who plays Neve, a victim determined to find her killer and get justice. I've heard there are some pretty cool scenes where she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities too.

Stream every episode of The Rising from 22 April.

Dune

Dune . Picture: NOW

Dune's a pretty epic film – which managed to win six awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects!

I saw this in the cinema and can confirm it’s an absolute must-see – the backdrop of the film and scenery is incredible and it's a great cast too, with Timothée Chalamet (is there anything this man can’t do?!) as the lead, alongside actress of the moment Zendaya, who you'll know from Euphoria, and the legendary Jason Momoa.

Dune's a remake of a classic, but this is definitely one worth making – and there are set to be more movies in the making!

Stream Dune on NOW from 15 April.

We told you it was a big month for movies! And there's even more unmissable entertainment coming your way.

Here's what else to keep an eye out for this April...

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty. Picture: NOW

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty is the story of how the Los Angeles Lakers became the most successful professional basketball team of the 1980s.

Starring the hilarious John C. Reilly, as the infamous owner of the team, Jerry Buss, while Quincy Isaiah plays basketball legend Magic Johnson, this action-packed drama series recalls the professional and personal lives of a team that defined an entire era both on and off the court.

But this isn't just for basketball fans, the wholesome story with glamorous LA as its backdrop is exactly the kind of feel-good escapism we love to see!

Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty is streaming weekly on NOW.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom . Picture: NOW

The second instalment in Marvel's Venom series, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is just as dark and addictive as expected! It sees failed reporter Eddie Brock, played by action movie king Tom Hardy, struggling to coexist with the creepy shape-shifting extra-terrestrial Venom that bonded to his body in the first movie.

This time around, deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) also becomes host to an alien symbiote meaning Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is streaming on NOW from 29 April.

