Keith Lemon Apologises For Portraying Black Characters On Bo' Selecta!

Keith Lemon filmed an apology following his portrayal of the likes of Craig David and Mel B on his sketch show Bo' Selecta!

Keith Lemon - whose real name is Leigh Francis - took to Instagram to share an apology to his 1.7 million followers, following his portrayal of black characters on his show Bo' Selecta!

With the video, the Celebrity Juice host wrote "Following recent events, I've done a lot of talking and learning and I would like to put this out there.

Keith Lemon portrayed Craig David on Bo' Selecta! Picture: Bo' Selecta!

"I want to apologise to anyone that was offended by Bo' Selecta! I'm on a constant journey of knowledge and just wanted to say I'm deeply sorry."

The likes of Ella Eyre and Michelle Visage liked the video where Leigh says "It's been a weird few days and I've sat and thought about things and what I could post to try and help things.

"Back in 2002 I did a show called Bo' Selecta! and portrayed many black people. I didn't think anything about it, people didn't say anything – I'm not going to blame it on other people.

Keith Lemon portrayed several Black characters on Bo' Selecta! Picture: Getty

"I've been talking to some people and I didn't realise how offensive it was back then and I just want to apologise," continued Leigh, who portrayed the likes of Craig David, Michael Jackson and Mel B during the series.

Leigh also shared the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, following the devastating murder of George Floyd, after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Mr Floyd's death has been cited as the latest example of systemic police brutality against African American citizens.

A petition demanding justice for Mr Floyd's death has now received over 15.7 million signatures.

You can sign it here.The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, started by George's sister Philonise Floyd, has so far raised nearly $13 million.