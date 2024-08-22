Five Nights At Freddy's 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot Spoilers And Sequel News

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel. Picture: Universal Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Josh Hutcherson led franchise.

Five Nights at Freddy's fans assemble! Confirmation has dropped that a sequel is officially in the works and it already sounds iconic.

As soon as Five Nights at Freddy's debuted in cinemas this year, fans started begging Universal Pictures for a sequel. Based on the hit video game series of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy's tells the story of Mike (Josh Hutcherson), a security guard, who gets a job at an abandoned games arcade where the animal mascots are possessed by homicidal children.

Now, it's officially been confirmed. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are moving forward with a sequel thanks to success of the first film. The news was confirmed at CinemaCon.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

When does Five Nights at Freddy's 2 come out?

What is the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 release date?

As it stands, Universal Pictures are yet to confirm an exact Five Nights at Freddy's 2 release date, but they have confirmed that it will be released at some point in the fall of 2025.

In an interview with Variety, Josh shared update on the sequel, saying: "I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible.

According to the latest reports, filming will begin on the sequel in October 2024.

Who is in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast?

At the moment, no casting details for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 have been confirmed. Nevertheless, The Hollywood Handle has reported that Emma Tammi will return to direct and we imagine that she will be keen to bring back the cast whose characters are still alive.

Josh Hutcherson has already confirmed his return, telling Variety: "I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

Based on how Five Nights at Freddy's ends, these cast members could return:

Josh Hutcherson - Mike

Piper Rubio - Abby

Elizabeth Lail - Vanessa

Mary Stuart Masterson - Aunt Jane

It's also likely that more characters will be added to the second film including some fan faves from the games.

Who is in the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast? Picture: Alamy

Will Matthew Lillard be in Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

Of course, Matthew Lillard's character William Afton dies in Five Nights at Freddy's. However, William is a massive part of the Five Nights at Freddy's games and it's now been confirmed that he will be back for the sequel.

While speaking in a recent interview, Matthew revealed that he will start filming the follow up in October 2024.

When asked if he would be interested in making a cameo in Netflix's upcoming 'Scooby-Doo' project, he said: "We are journeymen on a career path… sure, I would love to… in some way, honor the original show, to give fans something fun. I’m available. I’m doing a TV show right now, I’m doing 'FNAF' in October, but I’m available. If anyone wants me, they can find me if they need me."

Matthew previously praised the film for reviving his franchise career and making his kids proud. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "My middle kid called me crying because they were so happy for me when the movie came out. They went to the movie with all their friends, and I think they were very proud of me being a part of it."

He added: "For me, it's been a very humbling moment in my career. I’m 53, and I’ve had a couple franchises in my career that have been successful. I [had thought] maybe that part of my career is dead and over, and that’s fine."

"To get this opportunity out of the blue to have another franchise that could make a real impact on my career is humbling and exciting, and my kids are thrilled."

What will happen in Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

There's currently no official word on a Five Night's at Freddy's 2 plot but director Emma Tammi has already teased that she has plans for a second film.

In a profile with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up."

Will Matthew Lillard be in Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Picture: Alamy

Is there a Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer?

With filming yet to begin, a Five Night's at Freddy's 2 trailer doesn't exist just yet but we'll let you know as soon as it does.

