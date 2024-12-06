Drag Race UK Series 6: Here's who voted for who in the Drag Race Yearbook

Here's all the winners of Capital Buzz's Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: BBC Three

By Capital Buzz

Capital Buzz's Drag Race Yearbook is back - with a twist! Here's all the results of who voted for who and which queen(s) won each category.

Surprise b-tch! Bet you thought you'd seen the last of the Drag Race Yearbook!

Oh yes, honey! We are back, back, BACK again with the phenomenal cast of Drag Race UK series 6 for another round of Yearbook shenanigans – but this time, there's a twist.

From killer runway looks and chaotic maxi challenges to heartwarming moments, shady reads and everything else in between, DRUK S6 has been an absolute banger.

Throughout the season, the queens have been secretly casting their votes in our juicy Yearbook categories and we can now ruveal the winners. And remember, they can't vote for themselves! You ready? Let's go, girls...

Drag Race UK series 6: The Drag Race Yearbook winners. Picture: BBC Three

Biggest Drama Queen: Chanel O'Conor

Charra Tea wins 'Biggest Drama Queen' in the Capital Buzz Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: BBC Three

How the queens voted:

Saki Yew voted for: Chanel O'Conor

Because she can talk herself into some dramatic situations! Love you Chanel x

Dita Garbo voted for: Chanel O'Conor

Design Gate! It has to go to Chanel after the drama about making her own and Lill’s outfits and who deserved the badge! Love you Chanel! x

Zahirah Zapanta voted for: Chanel O'Conor

The fallout after the design challenge will forever live in my mind rent free! It was Drag Race UK gold!

Kiki Snatch voted for: Chanel O'Conor

SHE SIMPLY LIVED FOR THE DRAMA! She knew the fans would love it and it would make great TV! She’s a smart drama queen! She gave us a most dramatic moment - “we’re not here for badges”. She was ready for heads to turn with such a comment!

Chanel O'Conor voted for: Zahirah Zapanta

She knows exactly what to say to get right under your new Fendi bag. She's a wild dog that needs to be spayed but if you show her love and feed her biscuits, she'll be a loyal lap dog like no other.

Actavia voted for: Chanel O'Conor

Chanel brought THE DRAMA to this season and she made phenomenal TV. I think my favourite dramatic Chanel moment was her drama with Marmalade after the sewing challenge, it just took us all by surprise and I was living for it!

Charra Tea voted for: Chanel O'Conor

I would say Chanel’s most dramatic moments were RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 episodes 1 through 6. I’m absolutely obsessed with her and she’s one of my besties now! TV GOLD!

Lill voted for: Marmalade

I would have to give it to Marmalade. Her dramatic speech following the Chanel drama was iconic!

Marmalade voted for: La Voix

You can definitely tell she’s a theatre girl. She’s very dramatic!

Rileasa Slaves voted for: Chanel O'Conor

Without my good sis Chanel, there would have been no drama! We stan Chanel.

La Voix voted for: Marmalade

The dragon flip flopping haddock speech! She had all of us holding our breath waiting for the next bonkers analogy!

Kyran Thrax voted for: Marmalade

Purely because of that Disney princess run out of the werkroom during the Chanel argument!

Shadiest Queen: Marmalade

Marmalade wins 'Shadiest Queen' in the Capital Buzz Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: BBC Three

How the queens voted:

Saki Yew voted for: Marmalade

I would say Marmalade because her shadiness can sneak up on you and surprise you! She’s an unexpected shady queen…

Dita Garbo voted for: Marmalade

I don’t have one specific moment...she’s just always delivering shade!

Zahirah Zapanta voted for: Marmalade

She was just so quick with her reads and they are always so funny!

Kiki Snatch voted for: Marmalade

She just always throws funny sly, shady comments to the girls such as Actavia or Kyran!

Chanel O'Conor voted for: Dita Garbo

Dita is an assassin of shade! It comes out of nowhere and truly is so deadly cutting. If you’re not ready for it, rest in peace.

Actavia voted for: Marmalade

Marmalade and I were so close on set but she would love to read me any chance she got and I loved it! One read I remember is that before the girl group challenge she turned to me and said “Actavia, what’s the name of the shelter that you saved this wig from?” and honestly… fair enough! Haha.

Charra Tea voted for: Marmalade

Marm would say the shadiest things but in the most loving way. I remember showing her my wigs and outfits and I showed her my Diana wig and she laughed, and I looked at her and she said “Oh, this is really your Diana hair?”, well that aged beautifully didn’t it!

Lill voted for: Kyran Thrax

She’s so lovely but convincing Actavia to lend her ugliest wig was very shady!

Marmalade voted for: Chanel O'Conor

She had some of the best confessionals, she always has something shady to say about someone!

Rileasa Slaves voted for: Marmalade

All her unaired reads followed by her solo laughter were some of my favourite moments of the series.

La Voix voted for: Chanel O'Conor

Do I really need to explain?

Kyran Thrax voted for: Chanel O'Conor

'I just don't think it was cabaret' to Charra Tea still makes me laugh!

Best Look: Lill and Rileasa Slaves

Lill and Rileasa Slaves win 'Best Look' in the Capital Buzz Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: BBC Three

How the queens voted:

Saki Yew voted for: Lill

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to show off my look [in episode 2] but I would say Lill as her fashion is amazing and she always looks incredible!

Dita Garbo voted for: Lill

I’d have to say Lill’s entrance look was her best because it was not only fabulous but it showed she’s just a big baby girl from the offset.

Zahirah Zapanta voted for: Rileasa Slaves

That blue tornado look with the blue wig with the bangs was so everything! I thought it was such a dynamic silhouette - I was obsessed!

Kiki Snatch voted for: Rileasa Slaves

Her ‘Call Me Mother…Nature’ look was insane! The colours against her skin, the wind effect in the material… all just incredible!

Chanel O'Conor voted for: Rileasa Slaves

Her nature look was literally wild and truly was incredible.

Actavia voted for: Marmalade

Any and all of Marmalades looks are my favourite but for my type of drag, the structure on her Doctor Who runway look was just incredible. I’m in awe of Marm and her fashions.

Charra Tea voted for: Lill

Lill’s Doctor Who is She runway lives rent-free in my mind! One of my favourite looks to EVER grace the runway of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It was so freaky, weird and beautiful!

Lill voted for: Charra Tea

I’d have to say Charra because her Leigh Bowery look was fabulous!

Marmalade voted for: Rileasa Slaves

Her Mother Nature look was an amazing concept and made from beautiful fabric. I loved the shape.

Rileasa Slaves voted for: Marmalade

Her Doctor Who look.. I want it now!

La Voix voted for: Lill

Her Semi Vinyl look was insane! The nose holes were so small and her lip filler maxed out the mouth holes so she could barely breathe. She kept snorting and dribbling next to me during Ru’s critiques!

Kyran Thrax voted for: Marmalade

Her Semi Final Vinyl look literally changed my life!

Class Clown: Zahirah Zapanta, Marmalade and Kyran Thrax

Zahirah Zapanta, Marmalade and Kyran Thrax win 'Class Clown' in the Capital Buzz Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: BBC Three

How the queens voted:

Saki Yew voted for: Zahirah Zapanta

I would say Zahirah as she’s confessed that she's loud and the decibels are decibeling! But this makes her so fun and funny to be around.

Dita Garbo voted for: Kyran Thrax

Because she doesn’t take herself seriously and is always acting the fool!

Zahirah Zapanta voted for: Marmalade

She’s so beautiful but her sense of humour just makes me HOWL and SCREAM!

Kiki Snatch voted for: Zahirah Zapanta

She just always came out with such random things and kept everyone on their toes. We have such similar vibes! Our banter just matched and flowed.

Chanel O'Conor voted for: Kyran Thrax

There was never a dull moment with this bin juice stinky queen!

Actavia voted for: Kyran Thrax

Kyran was always just acting so dumb throughout filming, she was constantly wiggling that tongue of hers and doing her noises and she was always just pure chaos!

Charra Tea voted for: Marmalade

Marmalade would make me cry with laughter every day. I would go home and write in my diary every night and I’d usually fill an entire page with things Marm had said that made me laugh that day. My highlight was everyday getting off the coach, she would tell the driver to “snatch the crown”.

Lill voted for: Zahirah Zapanta

Zahirah has to be the class clown because she made us all laugh every day and was such a joy to be around in the werk room!

Marmalade voted for: Actavia

She doesn’t take herself too seriously and can always laugh at herself.

Rileasa Slaves voted for: Kiki Snatch

From making up her own words to the ‘Rosham Bosham’ of her sewing challenge, I live for my sis and her delulu fantasy!

La Voix voted for: Marmalade

She kept making me howl when she was learning the rap! It’s like a fashion model play Ice Spice. And her roast didn’t go far enough in my opinion…

Kyran Thrax voted for: La Voix

'CHANEL!! CHANELLLL!!! NO! I REALLY DONT THINK YOU’RE THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THIS.'

Capital Buzz Prom Queen: Saki Yew, Actavia, Charra Tea and Zahirah Zapanta

Saki Yew, Actavia, Charra Tea and Zahirah Zapanta win 'Prom Queen' in the Capital Buzz Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: BBC Three

How the queens voted:

Saki Yew voted for: Kyran Thrax

Kyran is just such a lovely queen and has a lot to bring to the industry.

Dita Garbo voted for: Saki Yew

Saki unfortunately didn’t have enough time on the show to shine and she’s one of the loveliest queens I’ve met.

Zahirah Zapanta voted for: Actavia

Can we have an award for ‘Prom King’ for Actavia, because that’s my brother! Honestly they were my whole rock this season - she’s incredible!

Kiki Snatch voted for: Lill

She was so chill and just lovely to be around. She also helped me out in times of need many times.

Chanel O'Conor voted for: Saki

It’s giving the same energy of Regina George being hit by a bus and winning prom queen but with the shower. x

Actavia voted for: Charra Tea

I’d say Charra deserves Prom Queen just because she was always so sweet whilst filming. There’s not a bad bone in her body and especially with having shared quite a deep conversation with Charra, I have a lot of love for her.

Charra Tea voted for: Actavia

Actavia has become one of my absolute best friends since filming. She has been an incredible support system and I just adore her. She is a true sister, and one of my Drag Race highlights has been our friendship since the show!

Lill: voted for: Dita Garbo

Because she makes us ‘Dance B****!” I can’t get her song out of my head!

Marmalade voted for: Zahirah Zapanta

She’s the loveliest queen and is always there to help others.

Rileasa Slaves voted for: Herself (Against the rules!)

Because I’m that girl!

La Voix voted for: Charra Tea

Anyone who looks good dressed as a gumball machine has my vote!

Kyran Thrax voted for: Zahirah Zapanta

Look at her face! She's definitely prom queen.

Drag Race UK series 6 queens share their Drag Race Yearbook quotes. Picture: BBC Three

And finally, the all important Drag Race UK series 6 Yearbook quotes:

Saki Yew: Who ordered the saki? Oh, that's right it was yew! And remember, showers are slippery!

Dita Garbo: Dita Garbo - the oldest, youngest looking drag queen. Live, laugh and try not to pee yourself!

Zahirah Zapanta: Remember to stay incredible, beautiful, and most importantly stay humble!

Kiki Snatch: So... Between me and you... I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing!

Chanel O'Conor: “That's Fine” - Chanel O’Conor to anyone who she has ever upset x

Actavia: Get ya spoons out, because the yoggy’s coming for you!! YOGI YOGI YOGI… OI OI OI

Charra Tea: “I didn’t even answer the question Ru!” – Nadine Coyle as Mary Poopins, Snatch Game 2024.

Lill: Everything has an end…but a sausage has two.

Marmalade: You can tell I’m the seamstress because I’m a massive prick!

Rileasa Slaves: Be You! Be Free! And you can make it even if all you have is a bra, panty and a lash ❤️

La Voix: Geri Halliwell did NOT invent fascism!

Kyran Thrax: [Copy and pasted the Oxford Language definition of 'Bin'.]

Condragulations to our series 6 queens!

