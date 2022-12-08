Your Ultimate TV Guide This Festive Season

The Batman. Picture: NOW

Promoted by NOW

By Capital FM

Unwrap the unexpected: as well as the Christmas classics, NOW has an amazing range of blockbusters and TV shows this festive season.

Christmas is all about spending quality time with friends and family, and what better way than to enjoy a cosy evening in front of the TV?

NOW has something for everyone this December, whether that's a Christmas classic or something a little more unexpected… like a gritty new blockbuster or an epic box set to get stuck into.

To help find the right choice for you, we asked Capital's Roman Kemp what he was adding to his festive watchlist and why!

Unwrap the Action:

The Batman

The Batman. Picture: NOW

Robert Pattinson as The Batman is all anyone could talk about when the movie came out earlier this year, and for good reason. Cast alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman AKA Selina Kyle, this is THE blockbuster to watch.

I really expected this film to be your classic superhero movie, but I love how it shows The Batman in a different light. I’ve seen a lot of the Batman films but Robert Pattinson is the darkest Dark Night yet and has quickly become one of my favourites with his powerful performance. He shows great balance of good and evil and is an overall badass. It’s dark, gritty and a perfect action movie for your Friday night watch! - Capital's Roman Kemp

The Batman is available to stream on NOW.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon. Picture: NOW

Starring Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, House of the Dragon is the prequel to the 59 Emmy award-winning series, Game of Thrones. Arguably the most talked about show of the year. Uncover the story of House Targaryen in this epic series. Expect family feuds, dragons and the fight for power between the heirs to the throne.

When it was released in August it became the most-viewed TV series with over 9 million viewers – it's no surprise it's been renewed for a second season!

House of the Dragon is adapted from George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, Fire & Blood.

Stream every episode of House of the Dragon on NOW.

Unwrap the Magic:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Picture: NOW

Nothing says 'it's Christmas' quite like Hogwarts and the latest Fantastic Beasts instalment is as magical as it gets. Starring A-list cast including Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

Need something to watch on Christmas Day? I’ve got you covered. Okay firstly, the special effects in this are mad! If you’re as big a fan as I am of the Harry Potter series, then you’re gonna love this. Expect to feel the nostalgia and magic all over again as we discover Dumbledore’s story, what more could you ask for? I was gripped the whole way through and loved the casting with stars like Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law being part of the wizarding world. Let the family know you’ve got your Christmas Day watch sorted! - Capital's Roman Kemp

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore is available to stream from Christmas Day.

Elf

Elf. Picture: NOW

You don't need us to tell you about Elf... everyone's favourite Christmas movie is officially back in our lives and it's time to watch it on multiple occasions across the festive season.

Elf turns 20 this year, but this classic will never age!

'SANTA! I KNOW HIM!’ Do I really need to say more? Elf is a MUST for your Christmas watch list as it has all the Christmas vibes you need and, more importantly, is hilarious. Will Ferrell never gets old and just gets better in this classic, if you don’t get this on you are simply a scrooge! Watching Elf definitely makes it officially Christmas, so get your mates round, make some hot chocolate and have some LOLs. - Capital's Roman Kemp

Elf is available to stream on NOW.

Harry Potter: The Complete Collection

Harry Potter. Picture: NOW

If you ever wondered when the perfect time for a Harry Potter movie marathon is, it's now! After you've ticked off the latest Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, you'll no doubt want to delve straight back into the wizarding world, so it's a good thing the entire Harry Potter collection is on NOW. That's right, you can re-live the whole story, from Harry's first days at Hogwarts to his duel with Voldemort.

Harry Potter: The Complete Collection is available to stream on NOW.

Unwrap the Adventure:

The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys. Picture: NOW

Finished all the Christmas films and want something a little unexpected this Boxing Day? How about this family-friendly animation to snuggle up on the sofa with – The Bad Guys is the ultimate feel-good film.

The Bad Guys follows Mr Snake, Ms Tarantula, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark and the Big Bad Wolf, who get a chance to revamp their image as ‘good guys’, which they ultimately use as a way to stay as undercover baddies. Naturally, the gang are shocked to discover their leader actually wants to change for the better.

Helpful sidekick Professor Marmalade is voiced by the hilarious Richard Ayoade and the incredible Awkwafina and Craig Robinson also star.

Stream The Bad Guys on NOW from Boxing Day.

Unwrap the Mystery:

The White Lotus season 2

The White Lotus – season two. Picture: NOW

There’s a reason The White Lotus season one scooped a massive 10 Emmys in September, which saw the iconic Jennifer Coolidge go viral on the night for her hilarious speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

We loved Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler’s mum in American Pie, and she’s even better as the troubled Tanya McQuoid – you’ll be happy to know she’s returned for season two! The epic cast including Theo James and Aubrey Plaza, plus mysterious deaths, really make this series so addictive to watch!

The second season is set in stunning Sicily, where the glamorous characters really show an ugly side to the rich; wealthy women clash over their husbands, a 'boys' trip' turns tense and Tanya (Coolidge) suspects her man of an affair.

Watch The White Lotus season two finale on 12 December. Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on NOW.

For your chance to win a magical trip to London inspired by the wizarding world, including Deluxe Studio Tour Tickets to the Making of Harry Potter, including a Wizards Afternoon Tea, Travel, Accommodation, plus, a 6 month NOW Entertainment and Cinema Membership - click here!