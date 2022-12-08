Your Ultimate TV Guide This Festive Season
8 December 2022, 16:08
Unwrap the unexpected: as well as the Christmas classics, NOW has an amazing range of blockbusters and TV shows this festive season.
Christmas is all about spending quality time with friends and family, and what better way than to enjoy a cosy evening in front of the TV?
NOW has something for everyone this December, whether that's a Christmas classic or something a little more unexpected… like a gritty new blockbuster or an epic box set to get stuck into.
Unwrap the Action:
The Batman
Robert Pattinson as The Batman is all anyone could talk about when the movie came out earlier this year, and for good reason. Cast alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman AKA Selina Kyle, this is THE blockbuster to watch.
The Batman is available to stream on NOW.
House of the Dragon
Starring Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, House of the Dragon is the prequel to the 59 Emmy award-winning series, Game of Thrones. Arguably the most talked about show of the year. Uncover the story of House Targaryen in this epic series. Expect family feuds, dragons and the fight for power between the heirs to the throne.
When it was released in August it became the most-viewed TV series with over 9 million viewers – it's no surprise it's been renewed for a second season!
House of the Dragon is adapted from George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, Fire & Blood.
Stream every episode of House of the Dragon on NOW.
Unwrap the Magic:
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Nothing says 'it's Christmas' quite like Hogwarts and the latest Fantastic Beasts instalment is as magical as it gets. Starring A-list cast including Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore is available to stream from Christmas Day.
Elf
You don't need us to tell you about Elf... everyone's favourite Christmas movie is officially back in our lives and it's time to watch it on multiple occasions across the festive season.
Elf turns 20 this year, but this classic will never age!
Elf is available to stream on NOW.
Harry Potter: The Complete Collection
If you ever wondered when the perfect time for a Harry Potter movie marathon is, it's now! After you've ticked off the latest Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, you'll no doubt want to delve straight back into the wizarding world, so it's a good thing the entire Harry Potter collection is on NOW. That's right, you can re-live the whole story, from Harry's first days at Hogwarts to his duel with Voldemort.
Harry Potter: The Complete Collection is available to stream on NOW.
Unwrap the Adventure:
The Bad Guys
Finished all the Christmas films and want something a little unexpected this Boxing Day? How about this family-friendly animation to snuggle up on the sofa with – The Bad Guys is the ultimate feel-good film.
The Bad Guys follows Mr Snake, Ms Tarantula, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark and the Big Bad Wolf, who get a chance to revamp their image as ‘good guys’, which they ultimately use as a way to stay as undercover baddies. Naturally, the gang are shocked to discover their leader actually wants to change for the better.
Helpful sidekick Professor Marmalade is voiced by the hilarious Richard Ayoade and the incredible Awkwafina and Craig Robinson also star.
Stream The Bad Guys on NOW from Boxing Day.
Unwrap the Mystery:
The White Lotus season 2
There’s a reason The White Lotus season one scooped a massive 10 Emmys in September, which saw the iconic Jennifer Coolidge go viral on the night for her hilarious speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress.
We loved Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler’s mum in American Pie, and she’s even better as the troubled Tanya McQuoid – you’ll be happy to know she’s returned for season two! The epic cast including Theo James and Aubrey Plaza, plus mysterious deaths, really make this series so addictive to watch!
The second season is set in stunning Sicily, where the glamorous characters really show an ugly side to the rich; wealthy women clash over their husbands, a 'boys' trip' turns tense and Tanya (Coolidge) suspects her man of an affair.
Watch The White Lotus season two finale on 12 December. Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on NOW.
