Cameron Boyce Dies Aged 20 - Disney 'Descendants' & 'Jessie' Actor

Cameron Boyce dies aged 20. Picture: Getty Images

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died aged 20, his family have confirmed in a statement.

Cameron was best known for starring in Disney's Descendants movies and the Disney Channel series Jessie.

The American actor died during the night due to "an ongoing medical condition" which he was being treated for.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson told ABC News on behalf of the Boyce family.

ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration - 2019. Picture: Getty

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron made his Hollywood debut aged nine, starring in the horror movie Mirrors, before going on to star alongside Adam Sandler as Keith Feder in the films Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

He then had a major co-starring role as Luke Ross in the Disney Channel comedy Jessie, which ran for four series.

Since 2015, he has played the role of Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil, in Disney's blockbuster movie series Descendants. Descendants 3, which Cameron also stars in, is set to be released on August 2nd 2019.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work," a Disney Channel spokesperson said.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend."

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."