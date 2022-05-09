5 Things You Need To Add To Your May TV Calendar

We've got the only round-up you need of new movies and TV shows available to stream this month.

There's a ton of new blockbusters and unmissable shows coming out in May, including the highly-anticipated true crime drama The Staircase.

The new season of The Flight Attendant is also landing soon on NOW and viewers can brace themselves for one bumpy ride!

It's certainly another big month for entertainment, so we asked Capital's Rob Howard to share his top picks he's adding to his May TV calendar...

The Staircase

The Staircase. Picture: NOW

I've already watched the first three episodes of The Staircase and I'm hooked. I can't wait to see the next episodes when they drop on NOW! I'm a big true crime fan so naturally I'd read a lot about Michael Peterson's case and the conspiracy theory surrounding him.

The story has so many twists and turns that its really perfect for a TV drama.

I love the casting of the usually clean cut and lovable Colin Firth as Peterson, the author standing trial for murdering his wife Kathleen (Toni Collette). I can't wait to see if we come to believe it was all an unfortunate accident, or if something more sinister happened.

The Staircase is available to stream on NOW from 5 May, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The Flight Attendant season 2

The Flight Attendant. Picture: NOW

Season one of The Flight Attendant was absolutely fantastic. It was one of those series I casually put on and within five minutes I was hooked. I found myself cancelling plans to stay in and watch more of it!

Not only is it a thriller but it’s funny as well, which I guess you should expect with Kaley Cuoco from Big Bang Theory in the lead.

After finding herself at the centre of a murder mystery case in season one, season 2 sees Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) move to LA to try and live a sober life while moonlighting as a CIA asset. I can't wait to see what happens next!

You can catch up on season 1 of The Flight Attendant on NOW. Season 2 is touching down from 26 May, brace for impact!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Picture: NOW

When I first saw the trailers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, I thought nothing could live up to the iconic originals, but this movie truly does! I went to see it at the cinema because it features my favourite actor Paul Rudd, and I'm so glad I did! It was an absolute joy and had everything you'd want from a blockbuster.

As well as having a great nostalgic feel with all the nods to the originals, it's extremely funny. I can't wait to watch it again and catch all the Easter eggs and references that I missed the first time around.

Stream Ghostbusters: Afterlife on NOW from 13 May.

Rob's top TV picks are just the start! Even more unmissable entertainment is available to stream in the next few weeks on NOW!

Here's what else you need to know about this month...

The Time Traveler's Wife

The Time Traveler's Wife. Picture: NOW

A TV adaption of the beloved, best-selling 2009 novel, The Time Traveler's Wife series follows the timeless love story of Clare (Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie) and Henry's (Theo James) romance as they try to navigate through life with the challenge of never knowing when he might spontaneously hurdle through time. You know, the daily couple issues we all have to deal with.

The Time Traveler's Wife is streaming weekly on NOW from 16 May.

Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen. Picture: NOW

Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is finally yours to watch after its soundtrack took over TikTok following its release in 2021.

Ben Platt (from Pitch Perfect) and Julianne Moore form part of this star-studded cast. The plot looks at an isolated high school student with social anxiety who's eager to figure out his place in following the tragedy of a fellow classmate.

A gripping musical drama that took the world by storm, Dear Evan Hansen is about a journey of self-discovery every young person can relate to!

Stream Dear Evan Hansen on NOW from 28 May.

