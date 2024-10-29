Joel Corry joins the Capital Evening Show

29 October 2024, 20:00 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 20:04

Joel Corry gets Halloween costume ideas from Jimmy Hill

By Kathryn Knight

Joel Corry reminisced his highlights from the past year on the Capital Evening Show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Corry caught up with Jimmy Hill, talking through his favourite moments from the past year including DJ'ing at Tomorrowland.

Jimmy also hilariously reminded the DJ there was a short period he was in Bali, then Sydney, and then the US.

“It was tough sometimes as you’ve constantly got jet lag, but if you’re doing what you love to do it never feels like work,” he told Jimmy, adding that he usually hops on a plane to the next destination straight after a gig.

Joel then revealed he’s coming up with “really sick” costume ideas for his next gig on Halloween, with Jimmy suggesting: “A big pumpkin?”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Gregg Sulkin teases his return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Gregg Sulkin hints he will appear in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals pictures from unaired date with Orson

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals pictures from unaired date with Orson

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Emma reveals her 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship

MAFS UK's Emma shares revealing 'theory' about Caspar relationship

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits