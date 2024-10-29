Joel Corry joins the Capital Evening Show

Joel Corry gets Halloween costume ideas from Jimmy Hill

By Kathryn Knight

Joel Corry reminisced his highlights from the past year on the Capital Evening Show.

Joel Corry caught up with Jimmy Hill, talking through his favourite moments from the past year including DJ'ing at Tomorrowland.

Jimmy also hilariously reminded the DJ there was a short period he was in Bali, then Sydney, and then the US.

“It was tough sometimes as you’ve constantly got jet lag, but if you’re doing what you love to do it never feels like work,” he told Jimmy, adding that he usually hops on a plane to the next destination straight after a gig.

Joel then revealed he’s coming up with “really sick” costume ideas for his next gig on Halloween, with Jimmy suggesting: “A big pumpkin?”

