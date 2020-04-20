5 Topics To Talk About On A Video Date

Video dating is the perfect way to meet people during social distancing.

If you’ve played with the idea but stopped yourself because you’re worried about what it is you’d talk about, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s 5 topics to get the conversation flowing…

The Best TV Box Sets Of All Time

Everybody has that one series which they beg anyone who will listen to watch. Start off the convo by asking if they’ve ever seen your fave or maybe ask if they have recommendations for you. Maybe you’ll both end up bonding over your mutual love of reality TV or real-crime documentaries? Or, even better, share some memes.

Your Travel Bucket List

Everyone has one! Plus, who knows, if this date goes well, you could end up going away together at some point in the future, so it’s good to be clear you’re more of a Bahamas guy/girl than a Bognor Regis one. You could even share some pictures with one another of previous holidays and break the ice with a hilarious story about that time you got a tattoo on your ankle in Kavos.

What Music You’re Into

Music is a great topic to discuss on a normal date, but even better on a virtual one as you can share tracks and playlists with one another! If you happen to be in to the same stuff, you could get planning a club night you could attend together or maybe even a concert or festival.

What Your Favourite Thing To Cook Is

Maybe you have a mutual love of Vietnamese food and can chat through how to make the perfect homemade Pho? Or you both do a mean Jerk chicken and can bond over your secret recipes. Food is the way to the heart, after all! You could even take it one step further and agree to cook the same thing for your next date.

Your Ideal Date Night

It’s good to find out what an ideal date night would look like for you both in the future, whether it’s a boozy night on the town or a movie night on the sofa. Or maybe you’re more into something a bit different like rollerblading or salsa dancing! A video date would be the perfect opportunity to brainstorm some fun date ideas, come to think of it.

