Exclusive

WATCH: Jax Jones Discusses His Quarantine Mini-Golf Date Night

14 May 2020, 09:01

During lockdown, Jax Jones has had to get creative with date-night, and organised a miniature golf course in his house for his wife.

In an attempt to prevent coronavirus from spreading, everyone is inventing new ways to amuse themselves as they quarantine, including Jax Jones who set-up a golf-course for his wife.

Before he relived his set during The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball, the 'Ring Ring' hit maker told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about his romantic gesture.

> Jax Jones Remixed Roman Kemp's Joe Exotic Impression

Jax Jones' set is to be shown during The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball
Jax Jones' set is to be shown during The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

"Well, I think I was exemplary with my date night behaviour. I was setting standards," said Jax Jones. "We love mini-golf, and I decided to set up an indoor mini-golf; a glow-in-the-dark romantic mini-golf."

Explaining how he did it, Jax said he lit tea lights in his living room, and bought glow-in-the-dark golf balls for his course, which he aptly named Jax Jones' Putt-Putt.

"It was quite beautiful, actually - she cried when she came in and saw it."

> Jax Jones Sings His Greatest Hits Under The Influence Of Helium

On May 10, Jax Jones took to Twitter to share a look of his golf course, as he wrote "Quarantine date night level 1000" and showed several of the holes, made from toilet rolls.

Jax Jones joins the likes of Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry on the line-up for The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball on Saturday, 16 May 2020.

You can watch the two hour show worldwide on Global Player, Sky One or NOW TV if you're in the UK, plus it will also be broadcast worldwide exclusively on Capital's YouTube channel, all simultaneously kicking off at 5pm UK (9am PST, 12 Noon EST).

> Catch Jax Jones' #BestofCapitalSTB Set On Our App

Latest Years & Years News

See more Latest Years & Years News

Olly Alexander's LGBTQ+ speech at Glastonbury

Olly Alexander's Speech About LGBTQ+ Rights Being Praised By Fans

Years & Years

Olly Alexander calls out LGBT education protests as 'sad'

Olly Alexander Calls Suspension Of LGBT Rights Education In Some Schools 'Gut Punchingly Sad'

Years & Years

Years & Years would love a Little Mix collab in 2019

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Years & Years Want A Little Mix Collaboration ASAP

Years & Years

Olly Alexander shares his excitement after hanging out with Nick Jonas

Olly Alexander Hung Out With Nick Jonas In The Studio And Loved Every Second

Years & Years

Paul McCartney and Years & Years

WATCH: Is Paul McCartney Trying To Split Up Years & Years?

Years & Years

More News

See more More News

Gyms across the country are shut

When Can Gyms Reopen In The UK?

Coronavirus

Some of the Too Hot to Handle cast have stayed in touch but are no longer together

Which Too Hot To Handle Couples Are Still Together?

TV & Film

Zayn Malik has bought a farm nearby to Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda

Zayn Malik Buys Farm Next To Yolanda Hadid In Pennsylvania Where He & Pregnant Gigi Are Isolating

Zayn Malik

Ashley Benson was pictured out wit G-Eazy

Ashley Benson ‘Likes’ Instagram Post Shutting Down G-Eazy Dating Rumours After They’re Pictured Together Following Cara Delevingne Split

News

Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg are now the second official Too Hot To Handle couple

Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien & Bryce Hirschberg Make Relationship Instagram Official

TV & Film