WATCH: Jax Jones Sings His Greatest Hits Under The Influence Of Helium

9 December 2018, 20:50

Jax Jones is used to spinning the decks, but now we're testing his vocal abilities, with the thanks to one helium-filled balloon.

Jax Jones is one tough cookie to break when it comes to dares - he's even dropped Frozen's 'Let It Go' for us during one festival.

So we wanted to do something to him just before his #CapitalJBB set that might give him pre-show jitters.

Jax Jones caught up with Sonny Jay backstage at the #CapitalJBB
Jax Jones caught up with Sonny Jay backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Sonny Jay caught up with the 'Play' hitmaker and dared him to sing some of his greatest hits with the aid of a helium-filled balloon

Of course, the G that is Jax took it in his stride and belted out the lyrics.

We're not saying that we need a high-pitched remix of 'You Don't Know Me', but... We need it, Jax. We need it.

