WATCH: Jax Jones Sings His Greatest Hits Under The Influence Of Helium

Jax Jones is used to spinning the decks, but now we're testing his vocal abilities, with the thanks to one helium-filled balloon.

Jax Jones is one tough cookie to break when it comes to dares - he's even dropped Frozen's 'Let It Go' for us during one festival.

So we wanted to do something to him just before his #CapitalJBB set that might give him pre-show jitters.

Jax Jones caught up with Sonny Jay backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Sonny Jay caught up with the 'Play' hitmaker and dared him to sing some of his greatest hits with the aid of a helium-filled balloon

Of course, the G that is Jax took it in his stride and belted out the lyrics.

We're not saying that we need a high-pitched remix of 'You Don't Know Me', but... We need it, Jax. We need it.

