Ariana Grande Just Revealed What Her Life On Tour Is Really Like… And It’s Anything But Glam

22 March 2019, 16:11

Ariana Grande gave a very honest account of tour life.
Ariana Grande gave a very honest account of tour life. Picture: Getty/Instagram

It’s not all first class flights and room service on the Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande might be travelling the world for the next few months on the Sweetener World Tour but it’s not the glamorous life you’d expect it to be…

Ari posted a photo on her Instagram, which at first glance is innocent enough, but fans cracked up when they saw her comments on the post.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ star wrote, “I’m on vocal rest and Victoria on the phone so there’s nothing to do hi and love you bye see u at the show tomorrow”. [sic]

Ariana Grande's comments had fans cracking up.
Ariana Grande's comments had fans cracking up. Picture: Instagram

She added, “tour is v glamorous just so u know whenever I’m not on stage I’m on vocal rest and picking up Myron’s s**t at all times. Nothing else happens.”

Surely a star of Ariana’s calibre should have her very own poop scooping assistant on tour to take care of her dogs, right?

We just can’t imaging Ari in full glam, platform heels and all, bending down to pick up the poop in a bag. You can thank us later for that mental image.

Ariana has just embarked on the Sweetener World Tour’s US leg, before she comes to the UK in the summer.

