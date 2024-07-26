When Team GB Win, You Win! With The National Lottery

26 July 2024, 14:47

We've teamed up with The National Lottery to give you huge prizes
We've teamed up with The National Lottery to give you huge prizes. Picture: Global

When Team GB wins, our listeners win!

Capital have teamed up with The National Lottery, whose funding has helped Team GB win medals in the Olympic and Paralympic Games since 1997, and while our athletes compete in Paris we'll be giving out huge cash prizes to our listeners.

How it works is each day we’ll highlight how many medals Team GB has won since the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (from the start of the Opening Ceremony!) and then we'll reveal how much each medal is worth that day.

And Capital listeners could win however much that medal is worth, all you have to do is make sure you're listening to Capital on Global Player.

Did you know National Lottery players are the biggest funder of Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes?

That's right, every time someone buys a National Lottery ticket, they’re supporting our incredible athletes. Which means your ticket is their ticket to Paris.

Don't forget you need to be tuned into Capital on Global Player for your chance to win one of our huge cash prizes.

